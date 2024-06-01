SWB Game Notes - June 1

June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (34-21) @ Toledo Mud Hens (28-26)

Game 56 | Road Game 32 | Fifth Third Field | Saturday, June 1, 2024 | First Pitch 7:05 PM

RHP Will Warren (3-4, 8.53) vs LHP Brant Sammons (4-2, 3.56)

PLAYING CATCH UP: With a loss last night, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fall four games behind the Omaha Storm Chasers for second place in the International League. Omaha has two games that were cancelled this season. Syracuse is a half-game behind the RailRiders and Toledo is five games further out. There are just three and a half weeks left in the first half.

MAGIC MAN: Josh Maciejewski got the call up from Somerset to make a spot start for the RailRiders yesterday. He had already made five earlier appearances for the team, albeit none of them starts, for a 3.86 earned run average. Maciejewski shoved in a season-high four innings on 54 pitches. The southpaw tossed shutout frames allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out three. He also made his Major League debut earlier this season with a scoreless frame.

SHUTOUT SADNESS: After not being shutout for the 51 games of the season, the RailRiders have been shutout twice in the same week. The team dropped 10-0 on Tuesday and 1-0 last night. They have, however, recorded four shutout victories this summer. It was also the second time that they have played in a 1-0 game except they beat Worcester in the low scoring contest on May 16.

OUTSTANDING OSCAR- Oscar González has played in 23 games with SWB raising his average to .313. He has 26 hits with ten of them being for extra bases. This includes three home runs, one triple, and six doubles. The righty has also batted in eleven runs. González recorded his first outfield assist last week after playing both corner positions

BRANDON'S MONTH- Brandon Lockridge has had a fantastic May, batting .354 in 18 games. He has had 17 hits with seven runs batted in. The righty has also walked more than he has struck out and has stolen seven bases. After hitting just .143 in April, it has been a phenomenal bounce back. Lockridge also expanded his talents on the field playing second base for the first time professionally.

DUANE'S WORLD- Duane Underwood Jr. was stellar in his first appearance off the Injured List. Last night, he tossed a scoreless frame on just a dozen pitches. He struck out his first batter looking. On the season, Underwood Jr. has worked a 1.89 ERA in 14 appearances. In 19.0 innings, he has allowed just three earned runs. The righty has struck out 20 to just ten walks. He has two wins and two saves. The Yankees signed the right hander as a minor league free agent in December after spending parts of six seasons with the Cubs and Pirates in the big leagues.

HOW MAY LOOKED- The RailRiders went 16-12 in their second full month of the season. The pitching staff earned run average jumped to 5.64, but the offense was strong batting .269 in 28 games. This was the sixth highest team average in Triple-A in May. The team compiled 56 doubles and 28 homers, while stealing 40 bases.

