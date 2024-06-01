SWB Game Notes - June 1
June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (34-21) @ Toledo Mud Hens (28-26)
Game 56 | Road Game 32 | Fifth Third Field | Saturday, June 1, 2024 | First Pitch 7:05 PM
RHP Will Warren (3-4, 8.53) vs LHP Brant Sammons (4-2, 3.56)
PLAYING CATCH UP: With a loss last night, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fall four games behind the Omaha Storm Chasers for second place in the International League. Omaha has two games that were cancelled this season. Syracuse is a half-game behind the RailRiders and Toledo is five games further out. There are just three and a half weeks left in the first half.
MAGIC MAN: Josh Maciejewski got the call up from Somerset to make a spot start for the RailRiders yesterday. He had already made five earlier appearances for the team, albeit none of them starts, for a 3.86 earned run average. Maciejewski shoved in a season-high four innings on 54 pitches. The southpaw tossed shutout frames allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out three. He also made his Major League debut earlier this season with a scoreless frame.
SHUTOUT SADNESS: After not being shutout for the 51 games of the season, the RailRiders have been shutout twice in the same week. The team dropped 10-0 on Tuesday and 1-0 last night. They have, however, recorded four shutout victories this summer. It was also the second time that they have played in a 1-0 game except they beat Worcester in the low scoring contest on May 16.
OUTSTANDING OSCAR- Oscar González has played in 23 games with SWB raising his average to .313. He has 26 hits with ten of them being for extra bases. This includes three home runs, one triple, and six doubles. The righty has also batted in eleven runs. González recorded his first outfield assist last week after playing both corner positions
BRANDON'S MONTH- Brandon Lockridge has had a fantastic May, batting .354 in 18 games. He has had 17 hits with seven runs batted in. The righty has also walked more than he has struck out and has stolen seven bases. After hitting just .143 in April, it has been a phenomenal bounce back. Lockridge also expanded his talents on the field playing second base for the first time professionally.
DUANE'S WORLD- Duane Underwood Jr. was stellar in his first appearance off the Injured List. Last night, he tossed a scoreless frame on just a dozen pitches. He struck out his first batter looking. On the season, Underwood Jr. has worked a 1.89 ERA in 14 appearances. In 19.0 innings, he has allowed just three earned runs. The righty has struck out 20 to just ten walks. He has two wins and two saves. The Yankees signed the right hander as a minor league free agent in December after spending parts of six seasons with the Cubs and Pirates in the big leagues.
HOW MAY LOOKED- The RailRiders went 16-12 in their second full month of the season. The pitching staff earned run average jumped to 5.64, but the offense was strong batting .269 in 28 games. This was the sixth highest team average in Triple-A in May. The team compiled 56 doubles and 28 homers, while stealing 40 bases.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 1, 2024
- Cocos Locos Hang On With An 11-8 Win Against St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Wins Fifth Straight With 4-2 Victory Over Indy - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Davis Homers as Indians Fall to Storm Chasers, 4-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Koperniak Smacks Pair of Three-Run Homers to Lead Memphis Past Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Zamora Homers Twice But Sounds Fall - Nashville Sounds
- Late Homer from Caissie Leads Iowa Over Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Nail-Biting 3-2 Win Secures Series Lead - Toledo Mud Hens
- Mets Allow Season-High 13 Runs and 17 Hits in 13-5 Loss to Bisons on Saturday - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Edged, 3-2, by Mud Hens - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Late Home Run Too Much for Bats in 3-2 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Saints Score Early and Late, But Lose 11-8 to Red Wings - St. Paul Saints
- Horwitz Powers Big Bisons' Victory in Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Late Rally Falls Short in Saturday Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Elder's 11 Strikeouts, Waddell's Grand Slam Leads Stripers' Rout in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bulls Claim 4th Straight; Beat Jacksonville, 7-4 - Durham Bulls
- Norfolk Bats Fall Quiet In Loss To Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- David Dahl Comes up Clutch in Extra Innings as 'Pigs Shipwreck Clippers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Matt Gorski Named Indians May Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Beat the WooSox 7-5 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- June 1 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Winning Streak Snapped in Loss to Charlotte - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - June 1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Update on Buffalo Bisons Catcher Payton Henry - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Catcher Payton Henry Discharged from Hospital this Morning - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 1 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Dropped in Series Finale
- SWB Game Notes - June 2
- RailRiders Edged, 3-2, by Mud Hens
- SWB Game Notes - June 1
- RailRiders Downed Mud Hens, 1-0