Zamora Homers Twice But Sounds Fall

June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Freddy Zamora became the latest Nashville Sound to boast a multi-homer game, but his pair of blasts on Saturday night accounted for the Sounds' only runs, as they fell to the Memphis Redbirds, 11-3, at AutoZone Park. The Sounds, who have not lost a series in their last three, will look for a series split on Sunday.

The Sounds never enjoyed a lead. Tyler Woessner, who had allowed just one earned run in each of his last three outings, got chased from the game during a five-run fourth inning. His final pitch of the night was a three-run homer by Matt Koperniak, and Woessner (1-4) gave up five runs on five hits with three walks over 3 1/3 innings in the loss.

Zamora's first homer was a two-run shot in the fifth off Gordon Graceffo and got the Sounds back in the game, 5-2. But the Redbirds scored four runs in the sixth off Garrett Stallings and two in the seventh against Nick Bennett to open an 11-2 lead. Then Zamora drilled a two-out solo shot in the ninth off Brandon Komar before the final out. Graceffo (5-5) got the quality start win, his second victory against the Sounds this season.

The six-game series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. CT. Right-hander Taylor Clarke (1-0-, 2.70) will start for the Sounds (29-27), and lefty Zack Thompson (1-0, 1.82) is scheduled to start for Memphis (30-26).

Post-Game Notes

Freddy Zamora's multi-homer game was the third of his career and first since 4/28/23 with Double-A Biloxi vs. Mississippi...he also had one 7/6/21 with Low-A Carolina vs. Lynchburg

Zamor's multi-homer game was the sixth by a Sound this season and second in as many nights after Francisco Mejia hit two home runs Friday night...it's the first time this season the Sounds have had multi-homer performances in consecutive games

Joey Wiemer went 1-for-4 and his hit safely in five consecutive games (6-for-19, .316), one shy of his season high (4/4-11)

The Sounds' three-run output on Saturday night moves their record to 4-19 on the season when they score fewer than four runs...they're 25-8 when scoring four-plus

