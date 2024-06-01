Bulls Claim 4th Straight; Beat Jacksonville, 7-4
June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Jacksonville, FL - Kameron Misner opened a game with a home run for the second time in four days, while Angel Sanchez won his third straight start as the Durham Bulls beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7-4 on Saturday night.
Misner, who started Wednesday's game with a home run, coincidentally also kickstarting Durham's longest winning streak of the season now at four games, drilled the seventh pitch over the left field wall against Jacksonville starter Roddery Munoz (L, 2-4). The Bulls would add two more in the frame. Taylor Walls singled and scored on a triple to center by Josh Lowe. Lowe came home on a groundout by Curtis Mead.
Sanchez (W, 3-0) notched his third straight victory since signing with the Tampa Bay Rays out of the Mexican major leagues. Sanchez tossed six solid innings, permitting just a first inning run.
The Bulls (25-31) tacked on a run in the third when Walls tripled into right field, then scored as the relay throw into third ricocheted off of Walls body for an error. In the seventh, Rene Pinto lined a two-run shot to left, with CJ Hinojosa capping the Durham scoring with a single to bring home Tristan Peters.
Jacksonville (24-32) scored a run in the eighth and two in the ninth, but Joe Record struck out Victor Mesa to close out the game.
The road trip concludes Sunday at 3:05 PM ET with Shane Baz (0-3, 7,71) expected to start against the just-acquired Shaun Anderson.
Durham returns home on Tuesday, June 4 th , embarking on a two-week homestand with Gwinnett and Charlotte.
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
