Saints Score Early and Late, But Lose 11-8 to Red Wings

June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The St. Paul Saints came out of the gates hot on Saturday evening at Innovative Field. They sent nine men to the plate and scored four runs in the first inning. With David Festa on the mound, one would figure those four runs would be more than enough. Unfortunately, the Rochester Red Wings scored 11 unanswered runs and despite a four-run eighth for the Saints it was too little too late in an 11-8 loss.

A high scoring first inning between the two teams made things interesting right off the bat. The Saints started it with a four-run first inning as Austin Martin and Matt Wallner began with back-to-back walks. Michael Helman drove in a run with a double down the third base line making it 1-0. Tony Kemp's infield single to second scored Wallner putting the Saints up 2-0. After Kemp stole second, Chris Williams made it 4-0 with a one out RBI bloop single to right.

In the bottom of the inning the Red Wings responded with three runs of their own. With one out Jackson Cluff tripled down the right field line. That was followed by a walk to Travis Blankenhorn. After a wild pitch moved Blankenhorn to second, Juan Yepez cut the Saints lead to 4-1 with an RBI single to left. With two outs Alex Call walked and Carter Kieboom drove home a pair with a single to left making it 4-3.

One inning later the Red Wings knotted the game at four. Jack Dunn led off with a triple to right and scored on a sacrifice fly from Darren Baker.

Dunn gave the Red Wings their first lead of the game with a two-out, solo home run to left, his fifth of the season, making it 5-4. Festa went 4.0 innings allowing a season-tying high five runs on six hits while walking three and striking out five.

Four walks proved costly for the Saints in the fifth inning as the Red Wings blew the game open with five runs. Jeff Brigham walked Blankenhorn to lead off the inning. With two walks back-to-back walks loaded the bases. After a pitching change brought in Scott Blewett, Brady Lindsly singled to left driving in a pair giving the Red Wings a 7-4 lead. A walk loaded the bases again and Baker made it 10-4 with a two-run single to left. On the throw home Baker took second and on the throw down to second Dunn came in to score.

Another base on balls hurt the Saints in the seventh. Call drew his third walk of the game leading off the inning. He stole second and with one out scored on a single to left-center from Lindsly giving the Red Wings an 11-4 lead.

The Saints made it interesting in the eighth. Yoyner Fajardo led off the inning with a single to left. With one out Anthony Prato walked. Martin followed with an RBI single to center cutting the deficit to 11-5. Matt Wallner then crushed a 432-foot home run to center, his eighth of the season and third of the week, getting the Saints to within 11-8.

Helman tied a franchise record going 4-5 with three doubles, an RBI, and a run scored. He became the third player in franchise history with three doubles in a nine-inning game joining Brent Rooker (June 23, 2021 @ Columbus) and Jermaine Palacios (August 3, 2022 @ Omaha). Mark Contreras also had three doubles in a game on August 18, 2021 vs. Iowa, but that came in 10 innings.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the seven-game series on Sunday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. (CT) at Innovative Field. The Saints send RHP Randy Dobnak (3-4, 5.06) against Red Wings RHP Joan Adon (3-3, 5.63). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.