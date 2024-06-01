Davis Homers as Indians Fall to Storm Chasers, 4-2

June 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Henry Davis launched a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, but three homers in three consecutive innings by the Omaha Storm Chasers handed the Indianapolis Indians a 4-2 loss at Victory Field on Saturday night.

Following a lengthy rain delay, Davis launched his seventh home run this season to begin the scoring. Omaha (38-16) then took a lead it would not relinquish with a two-run homer from CJ Alexander in the third inning, followed by solo shots from Cam Devanney and John Rave in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively. All three Storm Chasers homers came against Nick Dombkowski (L, 1-1).

Indianapolis (24-30) got one run back in the bottom of the eighth inning courtesy of an RBI single by Jack Suwinski. Carlos Hernández (S, 2) then stranded the game-tying run on first base to end the comeback attempt.

Jonathan Bowlan (W, 6-2) bounced back after surrendering nine runs (seven earned) in the series opener on Tuesday, tossing 6.0 one-run innings with eight strikeouts.

The Indians and Storm Chasers conclude their seven-game series tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 PM ET. Neither team has named a starting pitcher for the contest.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.