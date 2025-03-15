Manitoba Moose Win Over Iowa Wild In Overtime

March 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (21-32-1-3) grabbed a 5-4 win in overtime against the Iowa Wild (20-32-4-1) on Saturday night. Manitoba was coming off a 4-3 loss in Chicago on Thursday.

The Moose opened the scoring for the eighth consecutive game with a milestone tally four minutes into the contest. Forward Reece Vitelli was playing his Moose debut and set up Jamie Engelbert off the rush for the centreman's first AHL goal. Iowa equalized with a power play tally five minutes later from defenceman Jack Peart. Manitoba jumped ahead by a pair via a quick salvo with seven minutes left in the frame. Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored on the power play and Danny Zhilkin followed with a two-on-one snipe just 20 seconds later. The Moose carried the 3-1 lead to the break. Domenic DiVincentiis stopped eight of nine shots for Manitoba, while Jesper Wallstedt made 10 saves for Iowa.

The Wild battled back to even the contest in the second stanza. The comeback started with a power play tally by Liam Öhgren 6:30 into the period. Iowa then tied the game 3-3 off a Ryan Sandelin deflection with four minutes to go in the frame. Despite being outshot 18-10, the Moose were able to strike back with less than a minute to go. Mason Shaw won a battle for the puck before sending it to Dylan Anhorn. The Manitoba defender spied Fabian Wagner lurking to the side the net and hit him with a pass for Wagner to tuck in his sixth goal in the past five games. DiVincentiis stopped 16 of 18 to get the Moose to the intermission with a 4-3 edge. Wallstedt turned away nine of 10 in the frame.

Iowa kept up the pressure in the third and was rewarded with a third power play goal. With just moments remaining in a Moose penalty, David Spacek sent the puck to the net for a deflection by Ben Jones to tie the game 4-4. DiVincentiis didn't allow another to get past, making 15 saves to force overtime. With time dwindling in the extra frame, Dominic Toninato came out of a scrum with the puck and snapped it on goal. Anderson-Dolan found the rebound and fired it home to lift Manitoba to a 5-4 overtime win. DiVincentiis finished the game with 39 saves, while Wallstedt made 25 stops in the loss.

Quotable

Moose forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan (click for full interview)

"It's a good effort to find a way, but we've got to tighten a couple things up. We need a big effort tomorrow and keep putting points together here."

Statbook

Fabian Wagner (1G) has goals in five straight games, the longest goal streak by a Moose rookie since Kyle Connor in 2016-17.

Jamie Engelbert (1G) scored his first AHL goal.

Reece Vitelli (1A) recorded his first AHL assist.

Domenic DiVincentiis (39 SVS, 1A) recorded his first professional assist.

Danny Zhilkin (1G) has points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A).

Ashton Sautner (1A) has points in two straight games (1G, 1A).

What's Next?

The Moose clash with the Wild in a rematch tomorrow at 3 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

