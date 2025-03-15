Senators Win Over Islanders, 6-1

March 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Tyce Thompson squeezed home his seventh goal of the season on Saturday, but the Bridgeport Islanders (13-40-4-3), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, fell to the Belleville Senators (28-21-4-4), 6-1, for the second straight night at CAA Arena.

Malcolm Subban (10-5-3) made 30 saves for the Senators. Thompson's third-period goal was his first since Feb. 16 and was assisted by Cam McDonald and Calle Odelius. It was McDonald's first AHL point.

The Senators scored each of the first five goals for the second straight meeting, including twice in the first period. The Islanders left defenseman Max Guenette alone on the right side and Stephen Halliday found him with a diagonal pass, resulting in a wrist shot that beat Henrik Tikkanen (5-16-3) at the 17:08 mark.

Less than two minutes later, Wyatte Wylie sent a backdoor pass to the tape of Jan Jenik for a 2-0 advantage at 18:56.

Angus Crookshank recorded his team-leading 11th power-play goal at 4:25 of the second, popping out to the right faceoff dot and beating Tikkanen just eight seconds after Daylan Kuefler took an interference penalty. Jeremy Davies made it 4-0 on a breakaway six and a half minutes later, exiting the penalty box and receiving Jenik's immediate stretch pass.

Wylie tucked home a sharp-angle wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle to make it 5-0 Senators at 8:08 of the third. Thompson finally got the Islanders on the board at the 15:27 mark, ripping a heavy wrist shot from the left side that leaked behind Subban.

Xavier Bourgault answered 17 seconds later with his eighth goal of the season for the 6-1 final.

The Islanders, who ended the season series 0-4-0-0 against the Senators, went 0-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Tikkanen made 30 saves.

Next Time Out: The Islanders open a three-game homestead next Saturday, Mar. 22 against the Springfield Thunderbirds at 5 p.m. inside Total Mortgage Arena. The game can be heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 4:45 p.m.

