Game Day Preview - CGY at ABB

March 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Headed to A-Town.

The Wranglers are in Abbotsford to take on the Canucks tonight at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m.

The Matchup

The Wranglers are enter the matchup coming off s 3-2 victory over the Manitoba Moose on March 9, bringing their record to 31-21-4-2 (68 points).

The team sits fourth in the Pacific Division, while the Canucks are fifth with a 31-23-2-1 record (65 points).

Calgary leads 5-3 in the series:

Oct 11: L (4-3)

Oct 13: W (4-3)

Dec 30: W (4-3)

Jan 1: W (4-2)

Jan 31: W (5-1)

Feb 1: L (5-1)

Feb 28: W (3-2)

Mar 1: L (8-4)

Players to Watch

Ty Tullio, a recent addition to the Wranglers roster will be looking to take the ice after being loaned by the Buffalo Sabres from Rochester Americans.

The right winger was fifth round draft pick by the Edmonton Oilers in 2020 has played 147 games in the AHL, putting up 54 points.

Forward Ty Tullio has been reassigned by the Buffalo Sabres from Rochester Americans and loaned to the Calgary Wranglers.

Aatu Raty leads the Canucks in points (36) and has put up nine points in his past 10 games.

How to Watch

Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage.

