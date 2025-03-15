Crunch Pull Away in Second Half to Top T-Birds

March 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (30-22-2-4) fell victim to another second-half push from the Syracuse Crunch (27-19-8-4), falling 8-3 on Saturday night inside a sold-out MassMutual Center.

For a second straight night, former T-Bird Logan Brown began the night's festivities for the Crunch, cashing in on a loose puck off the end boards and banking it off Colten Ellis at 4:06 of the first to give Syracuse the 1-0 advantage.

Unlike an evening ago, Springfield retaliated quickly. Matt Luff created a screen in front of Brandon Halverson and deflected a Nikita Alexandrov shot past the Crunch goalie to tie the game at 6:21. The goal was Luff's 20th of the season and 18th as a member of the T-Birds.

Operating on a power play less than two minutes later, Alexandrov got Springfield in front as he cashed in on a cross-rink pass from Dalibor Dvorsky at 8:06, and for the first time in two games against the Crunch, the T-Birds had the advantage, 2-1.

As would become a theme of the weekend, though, the Crunch had a response of their own as Declan Carlile crept up into the play from the blueline and punched a shot through a defender and past Ellis at 18:55, sending the game to intermission in a 2-2 tie.

Tanner Dickinson broke that tie for Springfield at 2:04 into the second, following MacKenzie MacEachern's heads-up interception in the middle of the zone to send Dickinson to the net front all alone. The rookie's fifth of the season restored the Springfield lead to 3-2.

The game's tide completely changed at 13:30, as former T-Bird Anthony Angello drove the puck into the blue paint from the left wing corner, creating space for Joel Teasdale to score on a second chance and tie the game. Following the goal, multiple altercations broke out, and when the dust settled, Syracuse went to a man advantage.

With a chance to step on the T-Birds' necks, the Crunch took advantage of the opportunity as former UMass star Conor Sheary laced a one-timer through Ellis at 14:45 to give the visitors a 4-3 lead. Jack Finley added another tally from Sheary with just 5.4 seconds left in the period, raising the lead to 5-3 heading into the third.

The Crunch completely nullified the T-Birds' offensive efforts in the third, and they added three more tallies in the process from Max Crozier, Gabrial Szturc, and Tobie Bisson down the stretch to complete a prolific offensive weekend against Springfield.

With the Hartford Wolf Pack also winning on Saturday, the T-Birds' magic number to clinch a Calder Cup playoff berth remains at 14 heading into the final game of Springfield's three-game weekend on Sunday against Providence. Puck drop on Sensory-Friendly Sunday is set for 3:05 p.m. inside the Thunderdome.

Fans can get their Thunderbirds tickets today by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

-- SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS -

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.