Wolf Pack Conclude Road Trip in Milwaukee

March 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

MILWAUKEE, WI - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude their three-game road trip to the Midwest tonight when they visit the Milwaukee Admirals.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the first of two meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Admirals this season. The sides will conclude their home-and-home set next Saturday night at the XL Center in downtown Hartford.

This is the first meeting between the foes since Dec. 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. On that night, Will Cuylle played the role of shootout hero in the bottom half of the third round, giving the Wolf Pack a 4-3 victory to earn a split of the two-game set.

Cuylle, Austin Rueschhoff, and Tanner Fritz scored for the Wolf Pack in regulation time, while Louis Domingue made 26 saves to collect the victory.

The Admirals got a 24-save shutout from Yaroslav Askarov on Dec. 9, 2022, at the XL Center. Markus Nurmi scored the game-winning goal 13:31 into the second period in the 2-0 victory.

All-time, the Wolf Pack are 2-1-1-0 against the Admirals and 1-0-1-0 in Milwaukee.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack lost their sixth straight game (0-5-1-0) on the road last night in Rockford, as they were blanked 4-0 by the IceHogs.

Kevin Korchinski pounced on a rebound on the left-wing side just 4:01 into the hockey game, giving the IceHogs a lead they never lost. The goal was the defenseman's second game-winning strike of the season.

Joey Anderson put the IceHogs up 2-0 8:23 into the third period, scoring his 15 th goal of the season on the power play. The power play strike came on the IceHogs' fifth skater advantage of the game.

Andreas Athanasiou struck twice late to put the result out of doubt. First, the veteran collected a rebound and snapped home a shot from the slot at 15:49 to make it 3-0. He then hit the empty net at 19:39 for his tenth goal of the season.

Drew Commesso made 26 saves to collect the shutout. It marked the seventh time this season that the Wolf Pack were shutout in a game and the 16 th time they have scored one goal or less.

Anton Blidh leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 17, while Alex Belzile paces the club in points with 51 (16 g, 35 a).

Admirals Outlook:

The Admirals erased a two-goal deficit to earn a point on Friday night but fell 3-2 in the shootout to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Austin Watson opened the scoring 5:27 into the hockey game, scoring his 15 th goal of the season to make it 1-0 for the Griffins. Just over a minute later, at 6:39, Sheldon Dries extended the lead to 2-0 with his 20 th goal of the campaign.

Veteran center Chase Deo Leo's fourth goal of the season got the Admirals on the board 1:15 into the second period, sending the sides to the final frame with a 2-1 spread. 3:09 into the third period, Cal O'Reilly tied the game with a power play strike. The goal, his tenth of the season, forced overtime.

In overtime, the Griffins outshot the Admirals 3-1 but could not solve Matthew Murray. In the shootout, Sebastian Cossa denied all three shooters for the Admirals, while Nate Danielson scored in the third round to give the home side the extra point.

Jake Lucchini leads the Admirals in goals with 15, while O'Reilly's 40 points (10 g, 30 a) lead the way in that category.

Game Information:

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Mar. 21, when the Hershey Bears come to town. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

