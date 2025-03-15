Dylan Roobroeck Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Down Admirals 4-2

MILWAUKEE, WI- The Hartford Wolf Pack concluded their three-game road trip to the Midwest on a winning note on Saturday night, beating the Milwaukee Admirals 4-2 at UW Milwaukee Panther Arena.

17:48 into the game, Matthew Robertson and Joakim Kemell each took penalties to send the clubs to four-on-four play. Alex Belzile created a great chance for the Wolf Pack, dancing through the Admirals' defense before getting a shot off. Magnus Chrona got his right pad on the shot, however, keeping the Wolf Pack off the board.

Moments later, Mark Friedman entered the offensive zone and sent a pass to Jesse Ylonen in the slot area. There, Ylonen snapped a shot that beat Dylan Garand over the glove at 19:03 to make it a 1-0 game.

The Wolf Pack needed just 17 seconds of play in the second period to draw things even. Jaroslav ChmelarÃÅ won a battle behind the net and sent a pass to Dylan Roobroeck in the slot. The puck ended up in the skates of Roobroeck, but the rookie forward was able to get it on his forehand and snap a shot through the five-hole of Chrona to make it 1-1.

Roobroeck gave the Wolf Pack a lead at 12:55 with his first career power play goal. Connor Mackey fired a shot from the point that Roobroeck perfectly tipped through the five-hole of Chrona to make it a 2-1 game.

The goal gave Roobroeck his first career multi-goal outing.

Mackey extended the lead to 3-0 at 17:00, taking a pass from Brendan Brisson in the high-slot and beating Chrona with a snapper for his sixth goal of the campaign. The assist was Brisson's second as a member of the Wolf Pack, while the goal was Mackey's second point (1 g, 1 a) of the night.

Lucas Edmonds extended the lead to 4-1 at 10:28 of the third period, deflecting home his fifth goal of the season. Adam Sýkora fired a shot from the left-wing point that Edmonds redirected, giving the Wolf Pack the needed insurance to collect two points.

Kyle Marino backhanded home his seventh goal of the season at 17:36 of the third period while the Admirals attacked six-on-five, but that was as close as the home side would draw it.

Garand made 25 saves to collect his 17 th victory of the season, setting a new career-high.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Mar. 21, when the Hershey Bears come to town. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

