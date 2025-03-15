Crunch Dominate Thunderbirds, 8-3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch dominated the Springfield Thunderbirds, 8-3, tonight at the MassMutual Center.

The squads entered the second period tied at two and Springfield scored early in the frame to take the lead, but Syracuse rattled off six consecutive goals to secure the victory.

Conor Sheary led Syracuse with one goal and two assists, while Tristan Allard and Derrick Pouliot notched three assists each. All eight Crunch goals were scored by a different player. Fourteen Syracuse skaters earned a point on the night with seven having multi-point performances.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson put a stop to 18-of-21 shots and added an assist. Colten Ellis turned aside 22-of-30 shots for the Thunderbirds. The Syracuse power play converted on 2-of-5 opportunities, while Springfield went 1-for-3 on the man-advantage.

The Crunch improved to 27-19-8-4 on the season and swept the two-game season series with the Thunderbirds, outscoring them by 10 goals.

Syracuse was first on the board 4:06 into the opening frame. Logan Brown picked up the puck off a wide shot and banked it in off the leg of Ellis from the left side of the crease. Springfield responded with two quick goals to take a 2-1 lead. Nikita Alexandrov fired a shot from the top of the left circle that redirected off Matt Luff in front of the crease. Just 1:45 later, Dalibor Dvorský sent a pass to Alexandrov who redirected it into the net while on the man-advantage. The Crunch tied the score with 1:05 remaining in the first period. The puck slid to Delcan Carlile through the crease and he potted it from the left circle.

Springfield regained the lead to make the score 3-2 just 2:04 into the second period. Mackenzie MacEachern dished the puck up to Tanner Dickinson who backhanded it in from the low slot. The score was knotted for the third time of the night with a Crunch goal at the 13:30 mark. Anthony Angello pulled the puck in front of the crease for Joel Teasdale to swat into the net. Syracuse stole their first lead since the opening score with a power play goal just 1:15 later. Conor Sheary potted a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Brown. The Crunch added another score in the final seconds of the frame to take a 5-3 lead into the intermission. Sheary threw the puck toward the net and Jack Finley tapped it in inside the crease.

Syracuse built off the second period momentum with three additional goals in the final frame. Max Crozier poked the puck out from the left pad of Ellis and in for a 6-3 Crunch lead with 11:31 remaining in the game. Three minutes later, Gabriel Szturc dangled the puck past the left side of Ellis, around the post and into the net to extend the Syracuse lead, 7-3. The final goal of the night came on the power play with 1:51 left to play as Tobie Bisson's shot from the right circle redirected off a Thunderbird skater and into the net.

The Crunch face off against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center on Friday.

Crunchables: Brandon Halverson played in his 100th career AHL game...Conor Sheary recorded his third consecutive multi-point performance...Tristan Allard tallied his first career three-assist game...Derrick Pouliot notched three assists for the first time this season...Logan Brown and Max Crozier each have four-game points streaks...Gabriel Szturc recorded a goal in back-to-back games.

