Eagles End Road Trip with Fourth-Straight Win
March 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
SAN DIEGO, CA. - Colorado goaltender Adam Scheel earned his third shutout of the season, stopping all 15 shots he faced, while Jacob MacDonald, Jayson Megna and Chris Wagner provided the offense, as the Eagles defeated the San Diego Gulls 3-0 on Saturday. The victory extends Colorado's win streak to four games and brings to an end a six-game road trip that saw the Eagles earn nine of a possible 12 points in the standings.
The first period would see both teams go 0-for-1 on the power play, with the Eagles outshooting San Diego by a count of 12-5 in the opening 20 minutes.
Still scoreless as the puck dropped on the second period, Colorado would finally net the game's first goal when MacDonald buried a wrister from the bottom of the left-wing circle, putting the Eagles up 1-0 with 12 seconds remaining in the middle frame. The goal was MacDonald's team-leading 24th tally of the season and allowed Colorado to take a 1-0 lead into the second intermission.
Hard work on the penalty kill would allow Megna to earn a penalty shot, which he would convert between the pads of goalie Oskar Dansk, giving the Eagles a 2-0 advantage at the 8:55 mark of the third period.
The Gulls would pull Dansk in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Wagner who would net the empty-net goal, pushing Colorado's lead to 3-0 and extending Wagner's goal-scoring streak to a league-best eight games.
Dansk suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 33 shots. The Eagles finished the night going 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, March 18th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.
