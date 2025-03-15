Game Preview: IceHogs Conclude Homestand Against Grand Rapids

March 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs host the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at the BMO Center for a 7 p.m. puck drop. The IceHogs and Griffins last met in late January and have seven games left against each other this season. The IceHogs are in search of their fifth consecutive win after a 4-0 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack last night.

Four In A Row- Rockford notched their fourth consecutive win last night with a shutout win over Hartford. Defenseman Kevin Korchinski opened the scoring just four minutes into the game and would help the IceHogs hold the Wolf Pack to just two shots in the first period. Goalie Drew Commesso would be tested in the middle frame as Hartford had four power-plays in the period. Commesso stopped all 16 shots he faced in the second to preserve the one-goal lead. Joey Anderson and Andreas Athanasiou would extend Rockford's lead late in the third period and Athanasiou would seal the 4-0 win with an empty net goal.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 25-25-5-1, 56 points (5th Central Division)

Grand Rapids - 31-22-4-2, 68 points (3rd Central Division)

Special Teams Roll- The IceHogs penalty kill played a large role in the shutout victory over Hartford. Rockford killed off all six power-plays from Hartford, including a 90 second two-minute advantage early in the second period. The Hogs' penalty kill have successfully killed off their last 11 penalties. On the flip side the IceHogs have five power-play goals over their last three games. Anderson notched his eighth power-play goal of the season last night against Hartford.

Commesso Shines Again- Goalie Drew Commesso earned his second shutout in his last four starts. The win over Hartford was Commesso's fourth consecutive win which is the longest of his career. The 22-year-old netminder has allowed two or less goals in each of his last six games. Last night's victory was the 30th AHL win for Commesso.

Griffins Visit The BMO- The Grand Rapids Griffins won a thrilling shootout contest against the Milwaukee Admirals last night in Michigan. Grand Rapids have won their last two games and enter the matchup as the three seed in the division. Goalie Sebastian Cossa has appeared in 34 games for the Griffins this season and has a 19-10-5-1 record. Forward Austin Watson is second on the team in scoring with 35 points and has a four game point streak entering tonight's game. Grand Rapids have won the last three meetings after Rockford took the first two meetings of the season.

2024-25 Head-to-Head Schedule

Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. W 4-1

Nov. 1 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. W 4-1

Nov. 8 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. L 2-4

Nov. 13 @ Grand Rapids 10 a.m. L 2-5

Jan. 29 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. L 1-4

Mar. 15 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Mar. 21 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Mar. 22 @ Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 4 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Apr. 5 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 16 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

