Condors Win OT Thriller, 2-1

March 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Drake Caggiula (20th) scored 24 seconds into overtime and the Bakersfield Condors (25-22-9, 59pts) won 2-1 over the Coachella Valley Firebirds (32-19-7, 71pts) in front of 6,257 on Friday night. The victory was the team's fifth in overtime and the 18th time this season that the Condors have gone past regulation (including shootouts).

Connor Carrick (13th) tied the game early in the third on a snapshot from the point unassisted after the Condors trailed 1-0 after two. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 28 of 29 for his 18th win of the season.

Bakersfield's penalty kill was a perfect 4/4 including a four-minute double minor in the third period.

The win moves the Condors into a tie for the final playoff spot with Tucson. Bakersfield has a game in hand on the Roadrunners who host San Jose twice over the weekend.

UP NEXT

The Condors are in Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. Bakersfield is next home a week from Saturday, on March 22, when they host Star Wars Night against San Jose.

