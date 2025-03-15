Comets Defeated by Rocket, 3-2

March 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY. - On Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center, the Utica Comets looked to find revenge for the previous night's loss against the Laval Rocket. Saturday marked the final time the two teams battled during the regular season, the final of eight games. Going into Saturday, Utica only won one contest and were hoping that Saturday they could end the series on a high note. The game entered the final period tied up, but the Rocket found a late goal to give them the boost they needed. Utica couldn't mount a comeback. The game ended with the Comets losing 3-2.

During the first period, a powerplay goal by Sean Ferrall started the scoring at 13:10 put Utica down 1-0 as he beat goaltender Nico Daws on a wrist shot from the slot. Later, in the second period, another goal by Laval's Filip Mesar at 5:11 gave Laval a 2-0 lead over the Comets. The Comets tied the contest after two quick goals later in the second. First was Mike Hardman taking a great pass from Seamus Casey and fired it through goalie Connor Hobbes at 8:03 for his 14th of the season. During the next shift, it was Shane Bowers who skated around Hughes and slid the puck home at 9:04. It was his third of the season and brought the game to a 2-2 score.

In the third the Rocket took the lead after a Farrell struck for his second of the game at 13:39 putting the Comets down 3-2 which proved to be the game winner.

The Comets are home on Wednesday and Saturday against the Charlotte Checkers. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.