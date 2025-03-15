Comets Defeated by Rocket, 3-2
March 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - On Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center, the Utica Comets looked to find revenge for the previous night's loss against the Laval Rocket. Saturday marked the final time the two teams battled during the regular season, the final of eight games. Going into Saturday, Utica only won one contest and were hoping that Saturday they could end the series on a high note. The game entered the final period tied up, but the Rocket found a late goal to give them the boost they needed. Utica couldn't mount a comeback. The game ended with the Comets losing 3-2.
During the first period, a powerplay goal by Sean Ferrall started the scoring at 13:10 put Utica down 1-0 as he beat goaltender Nico Daws on a wrist shot from the slot. Later, in the second period, another goal by Laval's Filip Mesar at 5:11 gave Laval a 2-0 lead over the Comets. The Comets tied the contest after two quick goals later in the second. First was Mike Hardman taking a great pass from Seamus Casey and fired it through goalie Connor Hobbes at 8:03 for his 14th of the season. During the next shift, it was Shane Bowers who skated around Hughes and slid the puck home at 9:04. It was his third of the season and brought the game to a 2-2 score.
In the third the Rocket took the lead after a Farrell struck for his second of the game at 13:39 putting the Comets down 3-2 which proved to be the game winner.
The Comets are home on Wednesday and Saturday against the Charlotte Checkers. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2025
- Senators Stomp Islanders Again to Keep Pace with Crunch in Playoff Race - Belleville Senators
- Senators Win Over Islanders, 6-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Monsters Battle Until the End in 5-4 Loss to Stars - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Rallies to Earn Point in 5-4 Overtime Loss to Manitoba - Iowa Wild
- Ruff Night for Ads in Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- IceHogs Drop 3-1 Decision to Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Shut Out By Bears 5-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Dylan Roobroeck Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Down Admirals 4-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Pull Away in Second Half to Top T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Defeated by Rocket, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Game Day Preview - CGY at ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Gulls Sign Michael Farren to Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Checkers Fall 3-1 to Marlies - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolves, 8 p.m. ET - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Conclude Road Trip in Milwaukee - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #58 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (27-25-3-2) vs San Jose Barracuda (29-20-4-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls End Streak, Lose 3-1 To Eagles - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Win OT Thriller, 2-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Colorado Scores Three Unanswered to Defeat Gulls, 3-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Kolosov Shines, Milestone for the Captain, Phantoms Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: IceHogs Conclude Homestand Against Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.