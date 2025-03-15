Colorado Scores Three Unanswered to Defeat Gulls, 3-1

March 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







SAN DIEGO, CA. - Colorado scored three unanswered goals, including a pair from forward Jayson Megna, as the Eagles erased a 1-0 deficit and defeated the San Diego Gulls 3-1 on Friday. Forward Chris Wagner extended his goal streak to seven games with his 14th tally of the season. Trent Miner collected the win in net, making 15 saves on 16 shots. Colorado finished the night going a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

A 3-on-2 rush would set up the game's first goal, as Gulls forward Ryan Carpenter collected a pass in the left-wing circle before lighting the lamp and giving San Diego a 1-0 edge at the 8:08 mark of the first period.

Colorado would answer back when Oskar Olausson fed a pass from behind the net to the top of the crease, where Megna would bash it home, tying the game at 1-1 with 8:07 remaining in the opening frame. The Eagles would go on to outshoot the Gulls 12-3 in the period and the two teams left for the first intermission still deadlocked at 1-1.

The second period would see San Diego earn three opportunities on the power play, but Miner and company would keep the Gulls at bay, allowing the two teams to head to the second intermission with the game still tied, 1-1.

Megna would strip the puck from a San Diego defenseman at center ice, before flying down the ice and lifting a backhander into the back of the net, putting Colorado on top 2-1 at the 3:08 mark of the third period.

The lead would stretch to 3-1 just 31 seconds later, as Wagner fired home wrist shot from below the left-wing circle. The goal now gives Wagner goals in each of his last seven games, which is tied for the longest goal-scoring streak in the AHL this season.

Dansk suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 24 shots. The Eagles finished the contest going 0-for-1 on the power play.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, March 15th at 7:00pm MT at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

