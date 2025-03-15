Wolves Shut Out By Bears 5-0

March 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves had their three-game winning streak snapped by the two-time defending Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears 5-0 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

In Hershey's first visit to Chicago since Dec. 23, 2005, Bears goaltender Hunter Shepard made 21 saves for his third shutout of the season and got offensive support from Henrik Rybinski's two goals and one assist.

Hershey took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission on a goal by Rybinski late in the opening frame.

The Bears kept prowling in the second and extended the lead to 4-0 on scores by Pierrick Dube, Jon McDonald and Bogdan Trineyev. The fourth goal came midway through the second stanza and ended the night of Wolves netminder Dustin Tokarski, who was replaced by Ruslan Khazheyev.

Rybinski capped the scoring in the third.

Tokarski (10 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves. Khazheyev finished with 11 saves.

Chicago, which also had its six-game home winning streak snapped, dropped to 30-24-3-0 on the season while Hershey moved to 36-15-5-1.

Up next: The Wolves host the Hershey Bears on Sunday (3 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.