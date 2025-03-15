Monsters Battle Until the End in 5-4 Loss to Stars

March 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

AUSTIN, TEXAS - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Texas Stars 5-4 on Saturday night at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. With the loss, the Monsters are now 28-20-5-5 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Jordan Dumais opened the scoring at 12:52 of the first period with an assist from Hunter McKown, but Texas' Chase Wheatcroft responded at 17:16 leaving the teams tied 1-1 after 20 minutes. The Stars pushed ahead with a power-play from Matìj Blümel just 46 seconds into the middle frame followed by a marker from Matthew Seminoff at 8:11. Rocco Grimaldi responded with a power-play goal at 11:58 off feeds from Luca Del Bel Belluz and Trey Fix-Wolansky making it 3-2. Texas' Blümel scored again on the man advantage at 14:55, but Drew Bavaro picked up his first goal as a Monster at 18:50 assisted by Samuel Knazko and Grimaldi sending the teams to the final intermission 4-3. Max McCue tied the game with a marker at 7:03 of the third period off a feed from Roman Ahcan and Justin Pearson, but Blümel completed the hat trick at 19:14 bringing the final score to 5-4 for Texas.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 27 saves in defeat while Texas' Magnus Hellberg stopped 32 shots for the win.

The Monsters travel for a road trip North of the Border when they visit the Laval Rocket at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 21, at Place Bell. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

The Monsters travel for a road trip North of the Border when they visit the Laval Rocket at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 21, at Place Bell. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 2 1 - - 4 TEX 1 3 1 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 36 1/3 2/4 20 min / 6 inf TEX 32 2/4 2/3 18 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan L 27 5 2-1-0 TEX Hellberh W 32 4 21-10-1 Cleveland Record: 28-20-5-5, 4th North Division Texas Record: 34-19-3-0, 2nd Central Division

