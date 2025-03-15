Iowa Rallies to Earn Point in 5-4 Overtime Loss to Manitoba

March 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild rallied from behind twice to force overtime before falling 5-4 to the Manitoba Moose at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night. Ben Jones recorded three points (1-2=3) in the defeat.

Manitoba opened the scoring 4:02 into the game when Reece Vitelli found Jamie Engelbert on a 2-on-1 to beat Jesper Wallstedt (25 saves).

Jack Peart tied the contest at 1-1 at 9:02 with his first goal of the season. With the Wild on the power play, Caedan Bankier corralled the rebound of Tyler Madden's shot and found Peart in the high slot for a finish past the glove of Domenic DiVincentiis (39 saves).

Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Danny Zhilkin found the back of the net for Manitoba at 12:39 and 12:59 to give the Moose a two-goal lead heading into the first intermission.

Manitoba outshot Iowa 13-9 in the first period.

The Wild pulled within a goal with another power-play goal 6:30 into the middle frame. After David Spacek found Liam Öhgren at the top of the left circle, Öhgren snapped a wrister over the glove of DiVincentiis. Jones also earned an assist on Öhgren's goal.

Iowa tied the game at 15:51 of the second period. Michael Milne sent a pass up to Jones for a center point one-timer and Ryan Sandelin tipped the puck home.

Dylan Anhorn set up Fabian Wagner on the back door to put the Moose ahead 4-3 with 51 seconds remaining in the second period.

The Wild outshot the Moose 27-23 through 40 minutes.

Iowa scored a third power-play goal 7:17 into the third. Öhgren found Spacek at the point and Jones tipped Spacek's wrister through DiVincentiis.

Anderson-Dolan netted the winner off the rebound of Dominic Toninato's jam chance at 4:07 of overtime to earn Manitoba the extra point.

Iowa outshot Manitoba 43-30. The Wild finished 3-for-5 on the power play while the Moose went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

The Wild host the Moose again on Sunday at 3 p.m. for Crash's Wild West Birthday Bash. The first 1,500 kids (12 and under) will receive a youth jersey presented by JP Party Rentals and NASH FM.

