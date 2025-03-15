IceHogs Drop 3-1 Decision to Griffins

March 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The IceHogs scored first for the fifth straight game tonight thanks to a Joey Anderson finish. The forward deked a backhand shot past GR's Jan Bednar, with Andreas Athanasiou extending his point streak to five-games with an assist.

In the opening minute of the 2nd period, the Griffins converted on a five-on-three power play. Grand Rapids defenseman Shai Buium found the puck off a rebound and knocked in the tying goal around Mitchell Weeks.

The Griffins got their first lead of the game while on the power play again. Nate Danielson drifted to the right circle and wired the 2-1 goal into the top corner of the net.

Rockford took two penalties on the same shift midway through the 3rd period to give Grand Rapids its third five-on-three power play of the game. Off a great passing play, Austin Watson extended the Griffins lead to 3-1 on a one-time shot.

The Hogs aggressively pulled the goaltender with over four minutes to go, but couldn't get any closer with Bednar shutting the door.

Next up, the IceHogs travel to take on the Admirals at Panther Arena on Sunday, Mar. 16. The puck drops in Milwaukee at 3pm CT.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Wednesday, Mar. 19 at 7pm CT. The Hogs take on the Moose with a "Wet Your Whistle Wednesday"!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

