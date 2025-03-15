San Diego Gulls Sign Michael Farren to Professional Tryout
March 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Michael Farren to a professional tryout (PTO).
Farren, 24 (4/19/00), has registered 18-19=37 points with 46 PIM and a +4 rating in 54 games with the Tulsa Oilers this season, pacing Tulsa skaters in goals and points. The Surrey, British Columbia native has earned 43-53- points with 119 PIM in 160 career ECHL games with Tulsa from 2022-25. He also skated in four Kelly Cup Playoff games in 2024, scoring one goal (1-0=1).
A 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward, Farren recorded 37-70=107 points with 161 PIM in 248 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games with Saskatoon, Kelowna and Swift Current from 2016-21. He also tallied 17-22=39 points in 38 games with Steel Wings Linz of the Alps Hockey League in 2021-22.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2025
- Game Day Preview - CGY at ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Gulls Sign Michael Farren to Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Checkers Fall 3-1 to Marlies - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolves, 8 p.m. ET - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Conclude Road Trip in Milwaukee - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #58 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (27-25-3-2) vs San Jose Barracuda (29-20-4-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls End Streak, Lose 3-1 To Eagles - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Win OT Thriller, 2-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Colorado Scores Three Unanswered to Defeat Gulls, 3-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Kolosov Shines, Milestone for the Captain, Phantoms Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: IceHogs Conclude Homestand Against Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.