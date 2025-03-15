San Diego Gulls Sign Michael Farren to Professional Tryout

March 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Michael Farren to a professional tryout (PTO).

Farren, 24 (4/19/00), has registered 18-19=37 points with 46 PIM and a +4 rating in 54 games with the Tulsa Oilers this season, pacing Tulsa skaters in goals and points. The Surrey, British Columbia native has earned 43-53- points with 119 PIM in 160 career ECHL games with Tulsa from 2022-25. He also skated in four Kelly Cup Playoff games in 2024, scoring one goal (1-0=1).

A 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward, Farren recorded 37-70=107 points with 161 PIM in 248 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games with Saskatoon, Kelowna and Swift Current from 2016-21. He also tallied 17-22=39 points in 38 games with Steel Wings Linz of the Alps Hockey League in 2021-22.

