Gulls End Streak, Lose 3-1 To Eagles

March 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls' winning streak ends at three games after falling 3-1 to the Pacific Division leading Colorado Eagles tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls are 11-3-1-1 over their last 16 games.

Ryan Carpenter scored his 18th goal of the season. Carpenter's 18 goals lead all active Gulls skaters while his 18-23=41 points rank second on the team.

Justin Bailey extended his point streak to four games (2-3=5) with his 15th assist of the season. Bailey has tallied 9-8=17 points in 20 games since arriving from San Jose Jan. 25.

Roland McKeown tallied his 20th assist of the season which is one shy of his career high that he set in the 2018-19 season.

Oscar Dansk stopped 21-of-24 shots tonight.

San Diego and Colorado will do it all again tomorrow night to close out their back-to-back series. Puck drop slated for 6 p.m. from Pechanga Arena San Diego.

SAN DIEGO GULLS      

Head coach Matt McIlvane    

On tonight's loss to Colorado

All the competitive elements were there for the game. We're not sitting here feeling like there was anything left from that perspective. You look at the difference in the game, it's a puck that bounces off an official and goes into a slot, it's a bouncing puck up to the blue line that turns into a breakaway. In the end, that's sort of the difference. There was a lot of good from our guys. The fight was great. The spirit was great. Tough break. We'll reset, and we'll get ready for tomorrow.

On only scoring one goal for the first time since the All-Star break

They have the lowest goals against in our division, so they have to be doing something right often. I don't think we shot the puck enough. I think we had golden opportunities that we passed on, and we could use the chance or the second chance that gets created from there. They're a stingy team. We know that. We have to find ways to be able to create more.

On what he wants to see tomorrow

First part is the mental challenge. It's a quick turnaround. We've been riding a high for a while. There's a break in the schedule. I didn't really feel that a ton through the game. I did think we got better into the first as it went on but the whole thing is reset mentally and then get ready to give another great competitive effort. We know we can be better in certain areas and that's what we'll focus on for tomorrow.

Defenseman Dillon Heatherington

  

On getting back into the groove after five days off from games

I wouldn't say difficult. We prepared well this week. The first period is difficult just to get the rhythm back. But then, second and third, I thought we had good energy and looked good.

On how Colorado slowed them down

They're a good team. They played really sound defensively, and their goalie had a good game. You have to give them credit when credit's due. I thought we had our chances and going into tomorrow night, there's opportunities, and there's opportunities to score goals. It should be a good match tomorrow.

On the difficulty finding a rhythm with roster changes

The reason that happens is because [Nikita Nesterenko], he goes up to Anaheim, and we're obviously extremely proud of him. So that's just having each other's back and the next guy comes in and plays a good role, so we just keep going.

On what they'll do differently tomorrow

We're just going to continue to work, continue to generate our chances, continue to stay above them and give it our best effort. Hopefully the outcome is the other way.

