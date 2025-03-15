Ruff Night for Ads in Loss

March 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI-- Milwaukee, WI -With nearly 1,000 dogs in attendance for Sendik's Dog Day, the Admirals fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-2 in their first matchup of the season. Despite a strong start, Milwaukee couldn't overcome Hartford's three-goal surge in the second period.

The loss snapped a six-game point streak for the Admirals, who lost in regulation for the first time since February 22. The Ads magic number to clinch a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs dropped to six as Iowa fell in overtime to Mantioba.

With one minute left in the first period, Mark Friedman found a streaking Jesse Ylönen down the slot, and he buried it to open the scoring, putting the Admirals up 1-0. The goal was Ylönen's tenth of the season and second as an Admiral.

Hartford tied it early in the second with a goal from Dylan Roobroeck. Later in the period, Roobroeck struck again, deflecting a shot from Connor Mackey to give the Wolf Pack a 2-1 lead.

Towards the tail end of the period, Mackey added to the lead with a shot off the zone entry, making it 3-1 Hartford.

The Wolf Pack extended their lead in the third when Lucas Edmond tipped in a shot to make it 4-1.

The Admirals showed signs of life late in the period as Kyle Marino buried the rebound off a shot from Ryan Ufko, cutting the deficit to 4-2, but couldn't get another goal and the comeback fell short.

The Admirals are back in action tomorrow, Sunday, March 16th as they face off against the Rockford IceHogs at 3:00 p.m.

