Manitoba Moose Weekly: November 25

WEEK IN REVIEW

Wednesday, November 20: Manitoba 2 at Belleville 1

Manitoba claimed a 2-1 victory against the Belleville Senators on Wednesday night collecting their seventh straight win. Just 3:11 into the first period, Nathan Todd scored his first career AHL goal to give the Moose a 1-0 advantage. With 5:06 remaining in the first, Emile Poirier scored the eventual game winning goal for Manitoba. Jordan Szwarz added a goal for Belleville to start the third period however the Moose held onto the 2-1 victory.

Saturday, November 23: Manitoba 2 at Toronto 4

The Moose were defeated in a 4-2 decision on Saturday afternoon against the Marlies. Toronto scored two unanswered goals to close out the second period and notched two more to open the third. Midway through the third period, Kristian Vesalainen and Skyler McKenzie scored a goal each only 27 seconds apart to give Manitoba an offensive push however Toronto claimed the 4-2 victory.

Sunday, November 24: Manitoba 1 at Toronto 4

Manitoba lost their second of back-to-back matchups against the Toronto Marlies with a final score of 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. Kenny Agostino and Tanner MacMaster posted a goal each for the Marlies in the second period. Jansen Harkins scored the lone goal for Manitoba to start the third frame getting the Moose within one. The Marlies, however, added two more goals in the final three minutes of the third to stamp their 4-1 victory.

UPCOMING GAMES

at Milwaukee Admirals*

Wednesday, Nov. 27

7 p.m. CT at Grand Rapids Griffins**

Friday, Nov. 29

7 p.m. CT at Chicago Wolves*

Saturday, Nov. 30

7 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose continue their road trip to take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday night. Manitoba will then face-off against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday and the Chicago Wolves on Saturday. The game against Grand Rapids will be broadcast on TSN 1290 while all three games can be heard on moosehockey.come/listenlive.

MOOSE LEADERS

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

26 Jansen Harkins 20 6 16 22 18 4

17 Seth Griffith 17 8 7 15 6 5

48 Andrei Chibisov 19 4 8 12 22 -4

8 Sami Niku 15 3 9 12 12 -5

5 Cameron Schilling 20 4 7 11 4 10

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 10-8-0 2.50 .924 2

35 Griffen Outhouse 0-0-0 3.32 .833 0

MOOSE NOTES

Back to the Central

Last week the Moose took a short detour from the Central Division and faced-off against two teams in the North Division. This week, their short stint out of their division comes to an end and Manitoba will revisit their divisional opponents to take on three different Central teams in one week. The Moose have found success during the 2019-20 season against their divisional rivals with nine of their 10 victories coming against Central teams. Jansen Harkins leads Manitoba in points against Central Division rivals this season collecting 21 points (6G, 15A) in 15 games. The forward has notched all but one of his points against central competition. The Moose take on only one team that is not a division counterpart for the remainder of 2019 (Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 against the Colorado Eagles).

Back in the Lineup

Logan Stanley who was sidelined for 14 games this season due to injury returned to the Moose lineup on Sunday against the Toronto Marlies. The defenceman has collected two points (1G, 1A) in six games during the 2019-20 season. As a rookie in the 2018-19 campaign, Stanley posted 22 points (6G, 16A) in 73 games. The Waterloo, Ont. native was tied for first among Moose defencemen with six goals and ranked third in assists (16) and points (22). Stanley was recognized for his play and rewarded the 2018-19 Manitoba Moose Rookie of the Year.

Double Digits

With Kristian Vesalainen's secondary assist on Jansen Harkins goal on Sunday against the Marlies, the forward became the seventh Moose player to reach double digits in points this season. (Harkins - 22, Griffith - 15, Niku - 12, Chibisov - 12, Schilling - 11, Lipon - 10, Vesalainen - 10). At the same point last season, the Moose had four players with at least 10 points. Two of those skaters, Lipon and Seth Griffith are currently on the Moose roster. The other two, Mason Appleton and Logan Shaw, are currently with the Winnipeg Jets.

One Quarter Portion

The Moose are through one quarter of the AHL season following Saturday's game against Toronto. The club posted a 10-9-0-0 record through its first 19 games. It was a mark dominated by streaks including their recent seven-game winning streak, and a six-game losing skid early in the season. Last season, the Moose held a 9-9-1 mark at the quarter-point. In 2017-18, the team had a 12-5-1-1 record through 19 games on the way to posting its best first-half in franchise history.

Who's Trending?

Forward Kristian Vesalainen matched his goal total from last season with a third period tally on Saturday night against the Marlies. Vesalainen also notched an assist in Sunday's matchup against Toronto. The Helsinki, Finland native has three goals in his past six games and six points (3G, 3A) in his last seven outings. Vesalainen is seventh on the team with ten points (4G, 6A) and tied for third in goals.

