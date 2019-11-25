Blues Assign Kostin to Rampage

SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Monday that the Blues have assigned forward Klim Kostin to the San Antonio Rampage.

Kostin, 20, appeared in four games for the Blues after being recalled on Nov. 13. A first-round draft pick of the Blues in 2017, Kostin made his NHL debut on Nov. 16 against the Anaheim Ducks and scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 23 against the Nashville Predators. Kostin registered a plus-1 rating with St. Louis.

The Penza, Russia native has appeared in 14 games for the Rampage this season, collecting three goals and eight points. He had scored two goals in his previous four games before joining the Blues.

In 147 AHL games with the Rampage, Kostin has totaled 19 goals, 60 points, and 184 penalty minutes.

The Rampage face the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday night at the AT&T Center, with puck-drop scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game is available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV. The 2019-20 Rampage season is presented by H-E-B.

