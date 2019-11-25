Batherson Hoping Scoring Fast-Tracks Him to Ottawa

Drake Batherson's name has been all over the Belleville Senators' records books since he first stepped on the ice last season as a rookie.

A number of Batherson's rookie scoring records likely won't be touched in the immediate future but one record that he holds looks safe for the considerable future.

And it's one he continues to build on.

Batherson's 83 points with Belleville is a franchise best and a record that will continue to grow, at least in the short-term.

"It's special for sure," Batherson said. "The organization is still only three years in and there's been a lot of players coming in and out but it's cool to have. I'm sure someone will break it one day but it's cool for now."

Batherson has played alongside a plethora of players over the last 12 months including Logan Brown, Nick Paul, Rudolfs Balcers, Filip Chlapik and Jack Rodewald, the latter who was recently traded and was the closest competitor to Batherson's points record.

"I've played with pretty much everyone. That's how it works in the minors with guys going up and down but it's been great and it's been awesome to have fun every day," Batherson said.

Batherson himself has lined up in 22 NHL games with Ottawa scoring three goals, including famously netting his first in his NHL debut.

He knows that to get back to Ottawa - he made their opening night roster and played twice before being reassigned to Belleville - he needs to keep racking the points up.

"What's going to get me to the next level is my playmaking and scoring abilities," Batherson said. "That's what I bring to the table every night. I've got to create offence and that's what I try to do on a daily basis."

