Providence's Urho Vaakanainen Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Providence Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 24, 2019.

Vaakanainen tallied two goals, three assists and a plus-6 rating in his two appearances on the Providence blue line last week.

Vaakanainen began the week with the parent Boston Bruins, skating in victories at New Jersey on Tuesday and vs. Buffalo on Thursday. Returning to the Providence lineup on Saturday night, Vaakanainen notched two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss at Springfield, and then contributed two goals - including the game-winner - and an assist as the P-Bruins defeated Hershey, 6-3, on Sunday afternoon.

Vaakanainen, 20, is in his second year in North America after being selected by Boston in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft (18th overall). The native of Joensuu, Finland, has totaled two goals and five assists for seven points in 17 games with Providence in 2019-20, and has also appeared in five NHL contests this season with Boston. Vaakanainen notched four goals and 10 assists in 30 games as a rookie with Providence last year, and also won a gold medal with Finland at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Vaakanainen will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Bruins home game.

