Wolves Insider: Adopt a Dog Saturday

WE'RE NEARING 1,500 ADOPTED DOGS!

The Chicago Wolves host their second Adopt-A-Dog Night of the season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, when they face the Manitoba Moose at Allstate Arena. Presented by Premier Veterinary Group, Adopt-A-Dog Nights have matched Wolves fans with deserving dogs for nearly two decades. Wolves fans have provided forever homes for 1,472 dogs - and the goal is to pass the 1,500 mark before the New Year!

Fans can visit the South lobby to see Skates' Sidekicks and enjoy a night filled with pucks and puppies! All dogs available for adoption have been spayed/neutured, are up-to-date with vaccinations, have gone through ample health screening processes and come with a Chicago pet license and Wolves dog collar! In as little as 10 minutes, you can add a fury friend to your family just in time for the holiday season. 1994.

START YOUR THANKSGIVING WEEKEND ON WEDNESDAY

The Wolves are celebrating every weeknight game by throwing a Craft Beer Night celebration for all fans 21 and over. With the Grand Rapids Griffins coming to town Wednesday night, that means it's a perfect opportunity to get Thanksgiving Weekend off to a flying start.

Of-age fans can purchase a ticket and a flight of craft beer for one low price at Allstate Arena or by clicking here. All Craft Beer Nights are held in the Budweiser Brew House in the southeast corner of Allstate Arena's main concourse.

GED FED BY THE WOLVES IS SUNDAY!

Our annual Get Fed By The Wolves fundraiser happens Sunday afternoon at Adobe Gila's in Rosemont! Players trade in their skates for aprons and serve up delicious food to fans to raise money for Chicago Wolves Charities. The players and coaches will turn in their tips, raffle their T-shirts and host raffles and auctions with great prizes - all to support charities throughout the Chicago area.

WANT TO SEE LORD STANLEY'S CUP?

The Stanley Cup is the holy grail for all hockey players, coaches and fans - and Sunday, Dec. 22, is your opportunity to see the Cup up close and take a picture with it. When you enter the Allstate Arena doors for that 3 p.m. game against the Texas Stars, the Stanley Cup will be on the concourse and awaiting your visit. It's also a Little Debbie Sunday, which means a giveaway and plenty of activities for the kids.

TOP LINE

LUCAS ELVENES

The 20-year-old forward from Angelholm, Sweden, continued his productive November as he recorded two assists on Nov. 19 against San Antonio. The rookie has catalogued two goals and eight assists in the month of November, which keeps him No. 1 in the AHL in assists (17) and No. 1 in points (25).

BRANDON PIRRI

On Sunday, Nov. 17, the Vegas Golden Knights announced the assignment of Brandon Pirri to the Wolves. Since his debut on Nov. 19 against San Antonio, Pirri has recorded one goal and one assist and leads the team in shots on goal (9). Pirri stands three games shy of 600 for his professional career and owns 188 goals and 228 assists.

NICOLAS ROY

Like Brandon Pirri, Roy made his return to the Wolves roster on Nov. 17. The 22-year-old center from Amos, Québec, notched his first two goals with the Wolves on Nov. 19 against San Antonio and was named third star of the game. Roy has amassed six points this season between the Wolves and the Vegas Golden Knights.

LAST WEEK

FRIDAY, NOV. 22: (at) CLEVELAND 3, CHICAGO 0

The Wolves held the Monsters without a shot for the first 10 minutes and without a goal for the first 29 minutes, but the Monsters took home the win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cleveland goaltender Veini Vehvilainen earned first-star honors with his 16-save shutout while former Wolves forward Stefan Matteau assisted on the first two goals for second-star status.

Goaltender Garret Sparks rejected 22 shots.

THURSDAY, NOV. 21: (at) CLEVELAND 5, CHICAGO 3

The Wolves took a pair of one-goal leads in the first period and locked in a 3-3 tie after 40 minutes, but the Monsters took over in the third period at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Forwards Tye McGinn, Jake Leschyshyn and Brandon Pirri scored goals while Gage Quinney registered his 10th assist of the year.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk stopped 34 shots.

TUESDAY, NOV. 19: SAN ANTONIO 5, (at) CHICAGO 3

The Wolves owned a 2-0 lead after the first period, but forwards Nathan Walker (2G, 3A) and Mike Vecchione (2G, 2A) rallied the Rampage in the Wolves' 1,000th regular-season home game.

Center Nicolas Roy scored two power-play goals - both of them assisted by Lucas Elvenes - and forward Curtis McKenzie produced the Wolves' other goal.

Goaltender Garret Sparks posted 35 saves.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 27 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. Allstate Arena AHLTV

Friday, Nov. 29 at Rockford 7 p.m. Rockford MetroCentre My50

Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m. Van Andel Arena AHLTV

Friday, Dec. 6 at Manitoba 7 p.m. Bell MTS Place AHLTV

My50 Chicago is the home for 40 Chicago Wolves broadcasts during the regular season. All Wolves games are streamed on AHLTV.

