Goaltender Hunter Miska Recalled by Eagles
November 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled goaltender Hunter Miska from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Miska is 3-2-0 this season with the Eagles, posting a 1.95 goals-against average, a .941 save-percentage and one shutout. The 24 year-old has also appeared in three contests with the Grizzlies, compiling a record of 2-1-0 to go along with a 1.62 GAA and a .947 save-percentage.
The Eagles return to action when they take on the Stockton Heat on Friday, November 29th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
