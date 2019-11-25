Goaltender Hunter Miska Recalled by Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled goaltender Hunter Miska from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Miska is 3-2-0 this season with the Eagles, posting a 1.95 goals-against average, a .941 save-percentage and one shutout. The 24 year-old has also appeared in three contests with the Grizzlies, compiling a record of 2-1-0 to go along with a 1.62 GAA and a .947 save-percentage.

The Eagles return to action when they take on the Stockton Heat on Friday, November 29th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

