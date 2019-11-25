Sabres Recall Dea from Rochester

November 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres (NHL) have recalled forward Jean-Sebastien Dea from the Rochester Americans (AHL).

Dea, 22, earns his first recall of the season to Buffalo after recording a team-high seven goals and 13 points in 18 games with Rochester to begin the 2019-20 campaign.

Last season, Dea, a native of Laval, Quebec, dressed for the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins at the NHL level as well as the Springfield Thunderbirds and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the AHL level. With the Devils, he notched five points (3+2) in 20 games and scored one goal in three contests with Pittsburgh. Additionally, Dea registered 26 points (6+16) in 26 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton before the concluding the season with 22 points (11+11) in 20 contests with the Thunderbirds.

The 5-foot-11, 168-pound forward has collected seven points (5+2) in 29 career NHL games with Pittsburgh and New Jersey while also adding 198 points (90+108) in 326 AHL appearances with Rochester, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Springfield.

Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.