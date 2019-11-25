Bears Recall Defender Eddie Wittchow from South Carolina

November 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today defenseman Eddie Wittchow has been recalled from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Wittchow, 27, has played 15 games with the Stingrays this season, producing seven points (three goals, four assists). Wittchow was drafted in the 6th round, 154 overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2011 NHL Draft. The rugged, 6-foot-4 defenseman spent parts of two seasons with the Springfield Thunderbirds from 2016-2018 and posted 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) and 138 penalty minutes in 97 games.

The Burnsville, Minnesota native spent four seasons playing collegiate at the University of Wisconsin, and served as the Badgers captain for the 2015-16 campaign. Wittchow played one USHL season in 2011-12 with the Waterloo Blackhawks, and was named to the USHL All-Rookie Team after tallying 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 60 games.

The Bears host the Providence Bruins on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Giant Center. It's the Sara Lee & Canteen Vending Turkey Shoot during post game. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.