"Read for Fun with the Rocket" Goes Back to School

November 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - In front of 100 students and their school teachers, the Laval Rocket launched the second edition of its community school program, Read for fun with the Laval Rocket, on Monday afternoon at Ãcole Coursol in Laval. Geoff Molson alongside several political figures, representatives from the Commission Scolaire de Laval, and media members, attended the launch.

"The Rocket has clearly established and continues to strengthen its roots in Laval over the past two years. Read for fun with the Rocket is a clear example of their dedication to the community and allows the team to have a positive impact on our youth by promoting healthy habits through reading and physical activity, values that lie at the heart of the organization's mission," said owner, president and CEO, Club de hockey Canadien, Bell Centre and evenko, Geoff Molson.

The program aims to encourage reading among children through the promotion of the benefits and joys of reading, while also promoting hockey in elementary schools in the region, specifically among first and second grade students.

Rocket players Xavier Ouellet, Alexandre Alain and Matthew Peca spoke to students about their relationship with reading, while recounting the important parts of their sporting and academic backgrounds to the attentive young students gathered in the school's gymnasium. The students then had the timeless classic "The Hockey Sweater" read to them by author Roch Carrier. Alexandre Alain narrated the story, which illustrates the passion and admiration for Maurice "Rocket" Richard among the youth of that era.

"I am proud to participate in this program for a second year in a row. I enjoyed speaking to the students last year and sharing my experiences in the classroom and sports and I am glad to be part of the program once again this year. I hope we can be a source of inspiration for these kids and help them understand the benefits of reading and physical activity," said Rocket captain Xavier Ouellet.

Lis avec moi

This year, the Rocket have partnered with Lis avec moi, a non-profit organization that promotes the pleasure of reading and literature to kids between ages 0 and 12 by turning reading into an interactive experience as the optimal approach to learning and sharing. Lis avec moi will provide a host who will join members of the Rocket on stage during each school visit to lead the presentations and establish clear ties between sports and reading.

The Rocket is proud to collaborate with a local organization that shares similar goals and whose help during school visits will provide a richer experience for students and promote Quebec and Canadian literature.

"Lis avec moi is proud to team up with the Laval Rocket to share the pleasure of reading to kids. We believe it's important to provide strong and diverse role models to kids to inspire them and show that everyone can become an avid reader," said Lis avec moi general manager, Genevieve Bergeron-Collin.

Players also took the time to join in on a friendly ball hockey game with the students and teachers. Accompanied by team mascot COSMO, they also signed autographs and posed for pictures with the kids.

From now until the end of the 2020 school year, the Rocket will continue visiting elementary schools in the Laval region, the Montreal area, as well as the North Shore of Montreal and will host a second launch event at Saint-Vincent Elementary School (Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board) on December 11. Throughout these numerous visits, Rocket players will continue to promote the enjoyment of reading with their young fans, all while sharing a playing surface with them during friendly ball hockey games.

