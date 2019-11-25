Florida Panthers Loan D Riley Stillman to Thunderbirds
November 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have loaned defenseman Riley Stillman to the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).
Stillman, 21, has appeared in 13 games with Springfield, registering one goal and one assist. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Peterborough, Ontario, made his NHL debut with the Panthers last season on February 26, 2019 against the Arizona Coyotes.
He was originally selected by Florida in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.
The Thunderbirds play three games in four nights this week, beginning with a Wednesday night matchup with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
