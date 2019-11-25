Monsters Weekly

November 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





The Cleveland Monsters shook off a five-game losing streak with two home wins over the Chicago Wolves on Thursday and Friday by 5-3 and 3-0 final scores, respectively. The Monsters' goaltending tandem stood strong throughout the homestand as Matiss Kivlenieks' 24-save performance on Thursday helped the Riga, Latvia native improve to 6-1-2 this season. Meanwhile, net-minder Veini Vehvilainen made 16 saves during Cleveland's Hockey Fights Cancer game Friday for his second shutout of the season, drawing into a tie for second-most in the American Hockey League.

- Twelve Monsters skaters recorded a point during the homestand, including Sam Vigneault (1G, 1A), Stefan Matteau (2A) and Anton Karlsson (2A), who contributed multi-point performances on Thursday. Additionally, Cleveland forward Jakob Lilja registered both his first AHL point (an assist) and his first North American professional goal against the Wolves. Marko Dano extended his assist streak to five games (6A), the longest streak of its kind by a Monsters skater this season.

2019-20 Monsters Single Game Tickets are on sale NOW starting at ONLY $10 PER SEAT! Monsters Hockey Club Memberships are also available, providing members the lowest possible ticket prices, best seat locations, exclusive members only events like the Monsters' annual Meet the Team party and an exclusive, FREE Monsters Jersey or Hoodie! Group outing and birthday bash packages for ten or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased at ClevelandMonsters.com, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.