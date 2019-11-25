Roadrunners Weekly: November 25

November 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





CURRENT RECORD:

14-4-0-0 - .778 Win Percentage

(1st- Pacific Division, 1st- Western Conference, 2nd- AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK:

Wednesday at Bakersfield - 6 p.m. (Mechanics Bank Arena)

Saturday at San Diego - 8 p.m. (Pechanga Arena)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

4-1 Win vs. Ontario (Friday)

3-2 Win vs. Ontario (Sunday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Despite trailing for the majority of Saturday's game, the Roadrunners received goals from Nick Merkley and Andy Miele in the final four minutes of regulation to transform a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 come-from-behind win.

Forward Brayden Burke setup all three goals in the victory, improving his season total to 18 points in 18 games.

THEY SAID IT:

"Leadership. We have a good room in there and our leaders had the group ready to go today. Right from the drop of the puck we were ready to skate and I think it showed most of the game." - Roadrunners Head Coach Jay Varady post-game praising his team's effort and explaining why he felt his team was successful in Friday's decisive victory.

"It's a 60-minute game, so you have to stay composed. Anything can happen at any point during the game. I think we did just that. There was a little stretch there in the third where they were taking it to us but we stayed positive on the bench and we knew anything could happen with the talent we have." - Game-Winning Goal scorer Andy Mielediscussing his team's mentality as they made their way toward their third win in four days Saturday.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The team will practice in Tucson Monday before heading to California on Tuesday.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

$12 Ticket Tuesday - Tuesday, December 3 at 7 p.m. against Colorado

$12 tickets when purchasing through this link and using the promo code TUESDAY.

Redeem your ticket from the Roadrunners win on Saturday, November 23 at the TCC Box Office and you'll receive a buy one, get one free offer.

$2 Hot Dogs Every Wednesday - Wednesday, December 4 vs. Colorado

$2 Hot Dogs every Wednesday night with the Roadrunners!

Redeem your ticket from the Roadrunners win on Saturday, November 23 at the TCC Box Office and you'll receive a buy one, get one free offer.

Groups of ten or more will receive $12 tickets when purchasing from the Roadrunners office by calling 866-774-6253 or filling out this form.

For more information on all promotional nights, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/fun.

ON-THE-AIR:

Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Denny 6-7 p.m. airs every Wednesday on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests. This week's show will be live from SAP Center and leads fans directly up until faceoff at 8 p.m.

Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varady and select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star debuts now each Tuesday on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

UP I-10:

With another strike in the team's victory over Los Angeles this past week, Conor Garland continues to pace all Arizona Coyotes with ten goals through the team's 24 games.

