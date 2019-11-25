Comprehensive Partnership Extension with University Hospitals Announced

CLEVELAND - Today, the Cleveland Monsters made official the partnership that makes University Hospitals (UH) in Cleveland the Official Health Care Partner of the Cleveland Monsters.

"The continued growth and evolution of our partnership with University Hospitals marks an exciting new chapter for the Monsters organization," said Monsters President & COO Mike Ostrowski. "We look forward to continuing to work hand in hand with our friends at UH to maximize all aspects of our relationship - from the world-class care the UH medical team provides to our players, to amplifying our integrated marketing and community programs - we could not be more thrilled to call University Hospitals members of the Monsters family."

As the Official Health Care Partner of the Monsters, University Hospitals, with Jared Levin, MD, as Lead Orthopedic Physician and Benjamin Boswell, DO, as Lead Sports Physician, will provide a complete team of physician specialists covering every aspect of the team's health care needs.

"University Hospitals is proud to serve as the Medical Provider for the Cleveland Monsters. Our Sports Medicine team is committed to providing world class care to the players, families and employees of the Monsters organization," said James Voos, MD, Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Jack and Mary Herrick Distinguished Chair in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine.

In collaboration with the Monsters, UH has agreed to develop a trans-disciplinary sports medicine team that includes nearly all medical specialties. The unique concept of focusing a diverse team of physician specialists on the players' medical and training needs will prepare them to compete at the highest level throughout an entire season, while building a strong foundation for long-term health.

"We are very excited to be the Official Health Care Partner of the Cleveland Monsters. We do our best to give excellent care to our athletes by being available for performance enhancement, injury prevention, acute injuries, and rehabilitation," added Dr. Boswell.

"The goal of our medical staff is to provide the highest level of care for our players and to set the standard in the American Hockey League for comprehensive care game day and throughout the season. University Hospitals and the Cleveland Monsters are both first class organizations committed to the same goal and the partnership is a natural one," added Dr. Levin.

