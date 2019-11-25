Colorado Reassigns McGauley to Utah

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Tim McGauley has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. McGauley has appeared in one game with the Eagles this season, while posting 10 points in 13 ECHL games with the Grizzlies.

In a separate transaction, forward Colin Campbell has been signed by the Eagles to an AHL contract. Campbell has notched one goal and five assists in 12 AHL games with Colorado.

The Eagles return to action when they take on the Stockton Heat on Friday, November 29th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

