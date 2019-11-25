Carr Recalled by the Predators

Milwaukee, WI- Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Daniel Carr from the Admirals.

Carr leads the Admirals and is tied for sixth in the AHL in points with 21 (11g-10a) even though he has played in just 16 games this season. The 6-foot, 191-pound left wing is tied for the AHL lead in game-winning goals (5) and tied for fifth in goals (11); he also paces all AHL skaters in shootout game-deciding goals with three. Carr is currently on a 10-game point streak (10g-8a) and has helped the Admirals move into the top spot in the AHL standings with a 14-3-1-2 record (31 points) on the strength of 10 consecutive victories. During his point streak, which began on Nov. 2, Carr has recorded six multi-point efforts - including two three-point performances - and has scored either the game-winning goal or game-deciding goal in the shootout five times. Prior to making his Admirals debut on Oct. 19, Carr began the season on the Predators' Opening Night roster and skated in three games.

The Admirals will look to set a new team record with their 11th straight victory when they are back in action against the Manitoba Moose to Panther Arena next Wednesday, November 27 at 7 pm. The first 1,000 kids 14 and under take home a Admirals t-shirt, courtesy of Children's Wisconsin.

