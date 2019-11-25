Blue Jackets Reassign Forward Maxime Fortier to Monsters from ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen

November 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets reassigned forward Maxime Fortier to the Monsters from the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen. In 12 appearances for Jacksonville this season, Fortier tallied 3-4-7 with four penalty minutes and a -6 rating.

A 5'10", 183 lb., right-shooting native of Montreal, QC, Fortier, 21, posted 1-4-5 with two penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 20 AHL appearances for Cleveland during the 2018-19 season and added 15-17-32 with eight penalty minutes and a -3 rating in 36 ECHL appearances for Jacksonville spanning the past two seasons. Prior to his professional career, Fortier contributed 104-166-270 with 118 penalty minutes and a -5 rating in 263 appearances for the QMJHL's Halifax Mooseheads spanning parts of five seasons from 2013-18.

Fortier signed a three-year (two-way) entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on November 5, 2017.

2019-20 Monsters Single Game Tickets are on sale NOW starting at ONLY $10 PER SEAT! Monsters Hockey Club Memberships are also available, providing members the lowest possible ticket prices, best seat locations, exclusive members only events like the Monsters' annual Meet the Team party and an exclusive, FREE Monsters Jersey or Hoodie! Group outing and birthday bash packages for ten or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased at www.ClevelandMonsters.com/tickets, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.