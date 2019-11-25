Last Week, Today: November 25

November 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





The Rundown

Three games in four days following a 7-1 drubbing in San Jose last Sunday.

How did Tucson respond? With another historic offensive performance and the continuation of a flawless weekend schedule upon return home.

Wednesday vs. San Jose (8-2 Win)

For the second time in 17 days the San Jose Barracuda scored within the first two minutes of action and after Sunday's effort, the initial thought may have been "oh no, here we go again."

The Roadrunners countered by scoring seven in a row for the first time in the team's history, letting the floodgates open en route to matching a franchise record with eight goals total in the win.

Beau Bennett led the charge with a highlight-reel goal in the first and went on his way to his first three-point performance of the season, which was matched by that of Hudson Fasching and Nate Schnarr as well. For Schnarr, his first professional goal also came in the contest.

After the early goal Eric Comrie was rock solid, allowing just one other goal in the remaining 58 minutes of regulation.

Friday vs. Ontario (4-1 Win)

Following a travel day Thursday the team got right back at it against the Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings.

After a scoreless first period the Roadrunners took over, scoring three in the second starting with a power play goal from Lane Pederson. Beau Bennett made it back-to-back games with a goal and then Kevin Hancock made it back-to-back games with a rookie scoring their first pro goal for Tucson.

Jeremy Gregoire added and empty-netter and the gang made it two straight.

Eric Comrie was once again in net for Tucson and it was his final start allowed on his conditioning loan from Glendale. The 14th day included 29 saves on 30 shots for Comrie, who wrapped up a perfect 4-0 performance during his time with the Roadrunners.

Saturday vs. Ontario (3-2 Win)

A few lineup adjustments for Ontario gave them a different look in the latter half of the weekend set, allowing them to jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first 25 minutes.

However, after an off-night from the category on Friday, Hudson Fasching struck on the power play late in the second to garner momentum for Tucson and extend his personal point streak to five games with his fifth goal in as many contests.

Goaltender Matthew Villalta, who was making his first AHL start for Ontario, hung on as long as possible in the third but with 3:21 to go Nick Merkley set the game back even with yet another goal on the man advantage.

Then, with only 66 seconds on the clock in regulation, Andy Miele decided overtime wasn't an option and won it to give the Roadrunners a win on their first-ever T-Mobile Kachina Saturday.

Adin Hill got back in the win column for Tucson in the effort, denying 23 of 25.

Where They Stand

Record: 14-4-0-0 (28 Points - .778 Win Percentage)

Pacific Division: First Place / First Place

Western Conference: First Place / First Place

The Week That Was

Wednesday, November 20

Roadrunners (8) at Barracuda (2)

SAP Center

Friday, November22

Reign (1) at Roadrunners (4)

Tucson Arena

Saturday, November 23

Reign (2) at Roadrunners (3)

Tucson Arena

Up & Down

Friday, November 22:

Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov reassigned from Rapid City (ECHL) to Tucson

Goaltender Eric Comrie recalled from conditioning assignment by Arizona (NHL)

Defenseman Ryker Killins recalled from loan to Rapid City (ECHL)

Alumni In Action

Conor Garland continues to pace all Arizona Coyotes with ten goals through 25 games.

The former Roadrunner of three seasons added his most recent tally in the team's win over Los Angeles last Monday.

In The System

The Rapid City Rush, the team's ECHL affiliate, also played three games in four days last week and earned a clean sweep of the Tulsa Oilers, winning all three.

Before being recalled on Saturday following Eric Comrie's completion of his conditioning loan, Ivan Prosvetov earned wins on both Wednesday and Friday, allowing just four goals in the two games.

Highlight Of The Week

The Roadrunners scored 15 goals in their three games in four days and the first may have been the prettiest. A candidate for the team's "Goal of the Year" already, watch Beau Bennett toe-drag to his backhand and beat Josef Korenar to knot the game at one and spark a seven-goal run for Tucson.

