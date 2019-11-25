Last Week, Today: November 25
November 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
The Rundown
Three games in four days following a 7-1 drubbing in San Jose last Sunday.
How did Tucson respond? With another historic offensive performance and the continuation of a flawless weekend schedule upon return home.
Wednesday vs. San Jose (8-2 Win)
For the second time in 17 days the San Jose Barracuda scored within the first two minutes of action and after Sunday's effort, the initial thought may have been "oh no, here we go again."
The Roadrunners countered by scoring seven in a row for the first time in the team's history, letting the floodgates open en route to matching a franchise record with eight goals total in the win.
Beau Bennett led the charge with a highlight-reel goal in the first and went on his way to his first three-point performance of the season, which was matched by that of Hudson Fasching and Nate Schnarr as well. For Schnarr, his first professional goal also came in the contest.
After the early goal Eric Comrie was rock solid, allowing just one other goal in the remaining 58 minutes of regulation.
Friday vs. Ontario (4-1 Win)
Following a travel day Thursday the team got right back at it against the Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings.
After a scoreless first period the Roadrunners took over, scoring three in the second starting with a power play goal from Lane Pederson. Beau Bennett made it back-to-back games with a goal and then Kevin Hancock made it back-to-back games with a rookie scoring their first pro goal for Tucson.
Jeremy Gregoire added and empty-netter and the gang made it two straight.
Eric Comrie was once again in net for Tucson and it was his final start allowed on his conditioning loan from Glendale. The 14th day included 29 saves on 30 shots for Comrie, who wrapped up a perfect 4-0 performance during his time with the Roadrunners.
Saturday vs. Ontario (3-2 Win)
A few lineup adjustments for Ontario gave them a different look in the latter half of the weekend set, allowing them to jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first 25 minutes.
However, after an off-night from the category on Friday, Hudson Fasching struck on the power play late in the second to garner momentum for Tucson and extend his personal point streak to five games with his fifth goal in as many contests.
Goaltender Matthew Villalta, who was making his first AHL start for Ontario, hung on as long as possible in the third but with 3:21 to go Nick Merkley set the game back even with yet another goal on the man advantage.
Then, with only 66 seconds on the clock in regulation, Andy Miele decided overtime wasn't an option and won it to give the Roadrunners a win on their first-ever T-Mobile Kachina Saturday.
Adin Hill got back in the win column for Tucson in the effort, denying 23 of 25.
Where They Stand
Record: 14-4-0-0 (28 Points - .778 Win Percentage)
Pacific Division: First Place / First Place
Western Conference: First Place / First Place
The Week That Was
Wednesday, November 20
Roadrunners (8) at Barracuda (2)
SAP Center
Friday, November22
Reign (1) at Roadrunners (4)
Tucson Arena
Saturday, November 23
Reign (2) at Roadrunners (3)
Tucson Arena
Up & Down
Friday, November 22:
Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov reassigned from Rapid City (ECHL) to Tucson
Goaltender Eric Comrie recalled from conditioning assignment by Arizona (NHL)
Defenseman Ryker Killins recalled from loan to Rapid City (ECHL)
Alumni In Action
Conor Garland continues to pace all Arizona Coyotes with ten goals through 25 games.
The former Roadrunner of three seasons added his most recent tally in the team's win over Los Angeles last Monday.
In The System
The Rapid City Rush, the team's ECHL affiliate, also played three games in four days last week and earned a clean sweep of the Tulsa Oilers, winning all three.
Before being recalled on Saturday following Eric Comrie's completion of his conditioning loan, Ivan Prosvetov earned wins on both Wednesday and Friday, allowing just four goals in the two games.
Highlight Of The Week
The Roadrunners scored 15 goals in their three games in four days and the first may have been the prettiest. A candidate for the team's "Goal of the Year" already, watch Beau Bennett toe-drag to his backhand and beat Josef Korenar to knot the game at one and spark a seven-goal run for Tucson.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2019
- Last Week, Today: November 25 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolves Insider: Adopt a Dog Saturday - Chicago Wolves
- Florida Panthers Recall G Chris Driedger - Springfield Thunderbirds
- "Read for Fun with the Rocket" Goes Back to School - Laval Rocket
- Colorado Reassigns McGauley to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Blues Assign Kostin to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Amerks Weekly - Rochester Americans
- Bears Recall Defender Eddie Wittchow from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: November 25 - Manitoba Moose
- Justin Almeida Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Flames Activate TJ Brodie off IR - Stockton Heat
- Carr Recalled by the Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Providence's Urho Vaakanainen Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Florida Panthers Loan D Riley Stillman to Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Goaltender Hunter Miska Recalled by Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners Weekly: November 25 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sabres Recall Dea from Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Batherson Hoping Scoring Fast-Tracks Him to Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Comprehensive Partnership Extension with University Hospitals Announced - Cleveland Monsters
- Blue Jackets Reassign Forward Maxime Fortier to Monsters from ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Weekly - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Last Week, Today: November 25
- Roadrunners Weekly: November 25
- Kachina Saturday, Winning Saturday
- Ivan Prosvetov, Ryker Killins Rejoin Roadrunners
- Game 18 Preview: Ontario at Tucson