Florida Panthers Recall G Chris Driedger

November 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have recalled goaltender Chris Driedger from Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Driedger, 25, has appeared in 14 games with Springfield, owning a 6-8-0 record. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, has posted a 2.09 goals against average and an AHL-leading .938 save percentage.

He has appeared in three career NHL regular season games, all with the Ottawa Senators (2014-15 to 2016-17), posting a 0-0-1 record, 2.53 goals against average and .889 save percentage.

Driedger was originally selected by Ottawa in the third round (76th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Additionally, the Panthers have loaned goaltender Sam Montembeault to Springfield.

