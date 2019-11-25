Flames Activate TJ Brodie off IR

November 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have activated TJ Brodie off of the injured reserve and have assigned defenseman Brandon Davidson to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.