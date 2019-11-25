Flames Activate TJ Brodie off IR
November 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have activated TJ Brodie off of the injured reserve and have assigned defenseman Brandon Davidson to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.
