Manitoba Moose Advisory - Moose Name Dominic Toninato Team Captain

November 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team named forward Dominic Toninato as the 12th captain in franchise history. The Moose also announced defenceman Ashton Sautner and forward Mason Shaw will serve as alternate captains.

Toninato, Sautner and Shaw will be available to the media following today's practice scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at hockey for all centre.

Toninato, 30, is the third American-born player to captain the Moose. Toninato previously served as an alternate captain for the Moose during the 2023-24 season. He joined the organization in 2020, signing with the Winnipeg Jets as a free agent. Since then, Toninato has appeared in 107 career games with the Moose while recording 66 points (34G, 32A). The Duluth, Minn. product has also tallied 21 points (8G, 13A) in 99 games with the Winnipeg Jets. Overall, Toninato has 115 points (60G, 55A) in 210 career AHL games split between the Moose, Colorado Eagles, San Antonio Rampage and Springfield Thunderbirds. The Toronto Maple Leafs fifth round pick (126th overall) in 2012 holds 35 points (13G, 22A) in 184 career NHL contests with the Jets, Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers.

Sautner, 30, first played for the Moose during the 2020-21 season and joined the club full-time for the 2022-23 campaign. Sautner was previously named an alternate captain during both the 2020-21 and 2023-24 seasons. The veteran defender has played 428 AHL games in his career while posting 87 points (21G, 66A) with the Moose, Abbotsford Canucks and Utica Comets. The Flin Flon, Man. native also has three assists in 23 NHL games with the Vancouver Canucks.

Shaw, 26, is in his first season with the Moose. The Wainwright, Alta. export previously served as an alternate captain for the Iowa Wild from 2020-22 before being named Iowa's captain ahead of the 2022-23 season. Shaw has 127 points (46G, 81A) in 212 career AHL games with the Moose and Wild. He also recorded 20 points (8G, 12A) in 82 NHL games with the Minnesota Wild. Shaw was a fourth round pick (97th overall) of the Wild in 2017.

The Moose are back in game action when they host their Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available moosehockey.com/tickets.

