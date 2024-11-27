Ville Husso Recalled by Detroit
November 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday recalled goaltender Ville Husso from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Husso has suited up for five games with the Griffins this season and has a 4-0-0 record with one shutout to go along with a 1.58 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage. In his six-game career with Grand Rapids since 2023-24, Husso has a 5-0-0 ledger with two shutouts, a 1.29 goals-against average and a .953 save percentage. Husso has competed in two games with the Red Wings this season with a 4.94 GAA and a .811 save percentage. Last campaign, the 29-year-old was limited to 19 NHL games with Detroit due to injury and showed a 9-5-2 record with a 3.55 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. Husso made his Griffins debut last season on Jan. 26 during a conditioning stint, collecting a 25-save shutout over the Belleville Senators. Throughout his six-year NHL career, the Helsinki, Finland, native has a combined 69-42-16 ledger with a 3.03 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 134 appearances. At the AHL level, Husso has logged a 55-54-16 mark with a 2.64 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 135 contests.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Ville Husso
(Nicolas Carrillo)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024
- Preds Acquire Rolston from Chicago - Milwaukee Admirals
- Blackhawks Trade Ryder Rolston to Predators - Rockford IceHogs
- Ville Husso Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wilsby, Blankenburg Recalled By Preds - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Conclude Homestand with Visit from Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Rocket, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Capacity Crowd for Teddy Bear Toss Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Announce 2024-25 Broadcast Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Notebook: Learning Lessons - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins to Host Ninth Annual Red Kettle Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Manitoba Moose Advisory - Moose Name Dominic Toninato Team Captain - Manitoba Moose
- Canucks Beat Bakersfield 3-1 for 4th Straight Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Canucks Shut Down Bakersfield, 3-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners' Win Streak Snapped in 8-2 Defeat to Coachella Valley - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.