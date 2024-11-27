Wolf Pack Lose 5-4 in Overtime to Phantoms

November 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - Despite two goals from Anton Blidh and three points from Alex Belzile, the Hartford Wolf Pack were unable to put away the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday night. After tying the game for the fourth time late in regulation time, the Phantoms stole the second point 3:22 into overtime, prevailing 5-4.

Samu Tuomaala entered the offensive zone late in overtime with tons of space down the right-wing side. Tuomaala snapped a shot that beat Dylan Garand for his second goal of the night, eighth of the season, and fourth against the Wolf Pack.

The goal snapped a four-game losing streak (0-3-1-0) overall for the Phantoms, and a four-game skid at the XL Center (0-2-2-0).

Blidh opened the scoring 5:06 into the game, deflecting home his third goal of the season. Matthew Robertson fired a puck from the left-wing point the Blidh tipped directly in front of goaltender Cal Petersen.

Blidh's goal was his second against the Phantoms this season, and his first since Nov. 1 against the Syracuse Crunch.

Just 82 seconds later, however, Tuomaala tied the game with his seventh goal of the season. Following a turnover in the neutral zone, Tuomaala entered the offensive zone on a breakaway. He went to the backhand and beat Garand for his third goal against the Wolf Pack this season at 6:28.

Late in the period, Petersen robbed Blake McLaughlin of his first goal with the Wolf Pack. McLaughlin collected a rebound and fired a shot, but a diving Petersen got it with the glove.

Belzile and Eliot Desnoyers were each whistled for roughing at the 20 minute mark of the first period, forcing the sides to start the middle frame at four-on-four.

The Wolf Pack regained their lead 7:37 into the second period, as Bo Groulx pounced on a rebound for his team-leading eighth goal of the season. Brandon Scanlin held the blueline and then fired a shot that Petersen made the initial save on. Groulx found the rebound, restoring the lead with his second goal in as many games.

Once again, however, the Phantoms had a response. This time, it was Ethan Samson firing home his fourth goal of the season at 12:20. Just seconds after Ben Harpur's penalty for cross-checking expired, Samson fired a shot from the left-wing circle that beat Garand.

The goal was Samson's third in his last four games.

For the second straight game, the Wolf Pack entered the third period with the game tied.

Victor Mancini's first career power play goal put the Wolf Pack ahead 3-2 at 9:23 of the third period. With Hunter McDonald in the penalty box for a double minor for high-sticking, Mancini blasted a shot from the point through traffic and by Petersen. The goal was the Wolf Pack's third on the power play against the Phantoms this season.

Groulx collected his second point (1 g, 1 a) of the game with the primary assist.

Rhett Gardner found the tying goal at 15:33, burying his second of the season from the left-wing circle. After Garand beat Anthony Richard to a loose puck, he poked it into the left-wing circle. There, Gardner collected possession and fired a quick shot that beat Garand.

Eleven seconds later, Blidh jumped on a rebound and fired home his second goal of the night to make it 4-3 Wolf Pack. Scanlin's initial bid was denied by Petersen and came to Belzile, who tapped the puck to Blidh. Belzile's assist was his third of the night and team-leading eleventh of the season.

Late in the contest, the Phantoms pulled Petersen in favor of the extra attacker. The move paid off, as they struck six-on-five to force overtime. Richard snapped a pass from the right-wing circle to the backdoor for Garrett Wilson, who tapped in his third goal of the season at 18:13 to make it a 4-4 game.

3:22 into overtime, Tuomaala completed the comeback with his second career overtime goal against the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack hit the road for two games, starting this Saturday, Nov. 30. The club visits the Springfield Thunderbirds for the fourth installment of the 'I-91 Rivalry'. The puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m., with coverage available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr starting at 3:50 p.m.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Dec. 6, when the Rockford IceHogs make their second-ever visit to the Connecticut capital. $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs will be available until the end of the first intermission.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

