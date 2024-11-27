Dramatic Rally in Overtime Win at Hartford

November 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Hartford, CT - The Comeback Crew was at it again as the "Lehigh RALLY" Phantoms pulled off another dramatic win in a 5-4 overtime victory at the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday night.

Lehigh Valley (7-6-4) had to tie the game TWICE in the closing minutes of the game ultimately setting up Samu Tuomaala's winning blast in overtime. Rhett Gardner tied it at 3-3 with 4:27 left and then it was Garrett Wilson to force overtime with another tying goal at 4-4 with just 1:47 to go.

Tuomaala was open away from the benches after Ben Gleason successfully pulled the puck out of the corner. His connection across set up the second-year winger for his team-leading eighth goal of the season as he struck from the right circle to the far post as Lehigh Valley picked up its third overtime victory in November.

Tuomaala had also opened the scoring for the Phantoms in his first two-goal game of the campaign before picking up his third career overtime goal. Tuomaala also had a November overtime strike against Hartford last season on November 3 at PPL Center.

The Phantoms never led until the very end when it mattered most. In the meantime, Cal Petersen pushed forth with a season-high 41-save performance to keep the Phantoms within striking distance as the Wolf Pack racked up 45 shots on goal, most surrendered by the Phantoms this season. Anton Blidh (3rd, 4th) led the offense for the Baby Blueshirts.

Lehigh Valley ended a four-game winless skid and regained the form they showed on their recent three-game winning streak and seven-game point streak. The Phantoms had three consecutive comeback wins in that streak including two overtime wins that featured late tying tallies before the extra-time celebration.

All three games between the Phantoms and Wolf Pack have gone to overtime this season. Both teams have played in eight overtime games this season which is tied with Toronto for most in the AHL.

Almost HALF of Lehigh Valley's games have gone to overtime: 8 out of 17.

Anton Blidh redirected a point-shot by Matthew Robertson to open the scoring for Hartford at 5:06.

But the Phantoms had the first of their four straight quick responses when Samu Tuomaala picked up a bad drop and raced in for a backhand breakaway beauty at 6:28 to even the score at 1-1.

Hartford (8-7-3) re-took the lead at 7:37 into the second period on Bo Groulx's team-leading eighth goal of the season to make it 2-1.

But the Phantoms answered just after their first power play expired when Ethan Samson (4th) converted from beneath the left dot through Dylan Garand's five-hole at 12:20 to tie the game at 2-2. Samson has scored goals in back-to-back games and also has three goals in the last four games.

Then came the wild finish with the goals flying back and forth in the final 11 minutes of the third period.

Victor Mancini's (2nd) point shot on the power play at 9:23 into the third put the Wolf Pack ahead yet again at 3-2.

But a blocked shot by Hunter McDonald turned into a tying goal on the other end of the ice when Rhett Gardner put in a rebound of a puck knocked away on a poke-check by Garand to thwart an Anthony Richard breakaway. Suddenly, it was tied at 3-3 with just 4:27 left.

Hartford pushed again yet again just 11 seconds later with Anton Blidh taking advantage of a shot deflection that bounced perfectly to him in the left circle for another go-ahead score and it was 4-3 with 4:16 to go.

Shortly after Lehigh Valley pulled the goalie for an extra attacker, Anthony Richard from the right boards connected with Garrett Wilson at the net-front who knocked in his third of the season with just 1:47 remaining to force overtime.

Gleason and Lycksell successfully pulled the puck out of the corner and found an open Tuomaala all the way across the ice streaking down the right wing. Alex Belzile caught up to Tuomaala to prevent a breakaway but the right-handed shooter from Finland saw the opening on the far side to bury the winner past the stick of Garand to cap the incredible finish.

Anthony Richard returned to the lineup with a pair of assists and now has a six-game point streak with Lehigh Valley scoring 4-7-11 in that stretch that was interrupted for three weeks on a recall to the Flyers following his most recent game with the Phantoms on November 2.

Massimo Rizzo centered Lehigh Valley's tip line with Samu Tuomaala and Olle Lycksell but was held off the scoresheet.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center over Thanksgiving Weekend.

Friday against the Hershey Bears includes Phantoms Ballcaps from Service Electric and is also the WFMZ-69 Phantoms Coat Drive. Saturday against the Laval Rocket features the return of GRITTY including a pregame Meet and Greet.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 5:06 - HFD, A. Blidh (3) (M. Robertson, A. Belzile) (0-1)

1st 6:28 - LV, S. Tuomaala (7) (Unassisted) (1-1)

2nd 7:37 - HFD, B. Groulx (8) (B. Scanlin, A. Belzile) (1-2)

2nd 12:20 - LV, E. Samson (4) (L. Belpedio, O. Eklind) (2-2)

3rd 9:23 - HFD, V. Mancini (2) (B. Groulx, J. Leschyshyn) (PP) (2-3)

3rd 15:33 - LV, R. Gardner (2) (A. Richard) (3-3)

3rd 15:44 - HFD, A. Blidh (4) (A. Belzile, B. Scanlin) (3-4)

3rd 18:13 - LV, G. Wilson (3) (A. Richard, O. Lycksell) (6×5) (4-4)

OT 3:22 - LV, S. Tuomaala (8) (B. Gleason, O. Lycksell) (5-4)

Shots:

LV 33 - HFD 45

PP:

LV 0/3, HFD 1/4

Goaltenders:

LV - C. Petersen (W) (3-4-1) (41/45)

HFD - D. Garand (OTL) (5-2-2) (28/33)

Records:

Lehigh Valley (7-6-4)

Hartford (8-7-3)

UPCOMING

Friday, November 29 - Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears - Phantoms Ballcaps from SECTV. WFMZ-69 Phantoms Coat Drive

Saturday, November 30 - Phantoms vs. Laval Rocket - Flyers Night with GRITTY!

Wednesday, December 4 - Phantoms vs. Rockford IceHogs - Pregame Happy Hour

Saturday, December 7 - Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears - Teddy Bear Toss presented by Big Woody's

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.