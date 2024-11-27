Comets Winning Streak Continues, Beat Bruins 5-3

November 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY. - With two straight wins, Utica headed back home riding some momentum into the Adirondack Bank Center stepping on the ice against an Atlantic Division opponent, the Providence Bruins. Wednesday night's game marked the first of two games between Utica and Providence during Thanksgiving week. With the Comets riding a two-game win streak on the road, they searched for their first home victory in front of a roaring crowd the day before Thanksgiving. Although the team gave up the first goal of the contest and the tying goal in the third period, they were relentless in their pursuit of offense as they utilized numerous goal scorers to skate away with the victory over the Bruins and win their third straight contest by a 5-3 score.

During the opening period, it was the Bruins that started the scoring after a puck that was centered by Patrick Brown went off the skate of the net-driving Vinni Lettieri and in passed Comets goalie, Nico Daws at 2:17. This put the Comets down by a goal but Joe Gambardella took advantage of a good bounce in front of Bruins goalie, Brandon Bussi, as he smashed home the loose puck for his first of the season. The goal was assisted by Ryan Schmelzer and Brian Halonen. Jack Malone helped the Comets take a 2-1 lead as he drove through the slot and took the perfect pass from Adam Beckman and fired it in glove side on Bussi at 14:51 for a 2-1 lead as Utica headed into the first intermission.

There was no scoring in the second period. Fabian Lysell tied the contest after his wrist shot beat Daws 4:42. But, the Comets only need 17 seconds to retrieve a lead after Xavier Parent scored on a long-range wrister at 4:59. It was Parent's first goal of the season and it was assisted by Hardman lifting the Comets to a 3-2 advantage. Topias Vilen added some offense for the Comets after he fired the puck off the post and in for his first goal of the season at 10:26. The goal lifted the Comets to a 4-2 advantage to the delight of the home crowd. Hardman added an empty net goal at 17:50 for his fourth of the season giving the Comets a 5-2 lead. While the Bruins added a goal with just 2.5 seconds left on a meaningless goal that didn't change the outcome, the Comets skated away with their first home victory and third straight win.

The Comets next three games take place on the road with the team headed to Springfield for a game on Friday night at 4:05 PM followed by a rematch against the Bruins on Saturday night at 7:05 PM. The team then heads to Rochester on Wednesday, December 4th for a game at 7:05 PM before once again playing the Bruins at the Adirondack Bank Center on December 6th at 7:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased at www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

