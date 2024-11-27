Syracuse Crunch Rally Past Belleville Senators, 7-1

November 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Syracuse Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson vs. the Belleville Senators

(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Scott Thomas) Syracuse Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson vs. the Belleville Senators(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Scott Thomas)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - After giving up the first goal, the Syracuse Crunch rattled off seven unanswered goals to rally past the Belleville Senators, 7-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Fourteen different Crunch players recorded a point, while Tristan Allard (2g, 1a), Jesse Ylonen (3a), Gabriel Fortier (1g, 1a), Daniel Walcott (2a) and Niko Huuhtanen (2a) all recorded multi-point performances. The victory snaps a five-game home winless streak for the Crunch and advances the team to 8-6-1-2 on the season. They are now 4-1-0-0 in the eight-game season series against the Senators.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson earned the win stopped 39-of-40 shots. Malcolm Subban turned aside 15-of-21 in net for the Senators before being relieved by Michael Simpson in the third period. Simpson went on to stop 2-of-3 shots. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on their lone man-advantage, but the penalty kill went 5-for-6.

Belleville was first on the board with a power-play goal halfway through the opening frame. Jeremy Davies fed the puck down to Stephen Halliday along the goal line. He then centered it for Angus Crookshank to redirect in. Syracuse quickly responded and stole the lead with two goals just 1:55 apart. The first one came at the 11:47 mark when Ylonen skated the puck down the right wing and sent a last-minute feed across the crease for Allard to send in on the back door. Less than two minutes later, Fortier got a feed down low and jammed the puck in from next to the post.

The Crunch added two more goals in the second period. Huuhtanen set up Dylan Duke to send home a one-timer as he came streaking down the zone just past the halfway mark of the period. Two minutes later, Gabriel Szturc chipped the puck out from the end boards for Conor Sheary to score from between the circles.

Syracuse continued their scoring onslaught in the third period as Allard potted his second of the game just 1:24 into the frame. After taking the draw in the right circle, the puck was poked around before Allard grabbed it and fired a wrister from the slot. At 10:18, Roman Schmidt scored his first professional goal as he came in on a shorthanded odd-man rush with Allard to extend the Crunch lead. Milo Roelens rounded out the scoring late in the frame when he fired a shot from a sharp angle that snuck past the netminder to give the Crunch a 7-1 win.

The Crunch travel to face the Rochester Americans on Friday.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Niko Huuhtanen has seven points in his last four games (3g, 4a)...Tristan Allard recorded his first-ever three point game tonight...Dylan Duke is on a five-game points streak (4g, 2a)...Roman Schmidt recorded his first professional goal tonight.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.