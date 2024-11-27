Belleville Sens and Shriners Children's Hospitals to Partner for 2024 Teddy Bear Toss

November 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce today details for the club's 2024 Teddy Bear Toss game in partnership with Shriners Children's Hospitals, on Friday, December 13, 2024, when the Senators host the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres).

The Teddy Bear Toss is a fan-favourite annual event where fans are invited to bring new or gently used stuffed animals and toss them on the ice when the Senators score their first goal of the game. The toys will be collected and donated to children who are going through various medical treatments, at both local hospitals, as well as the Shriners Children's Hospital in Montreal.

"Any time as a Shriner that we have the opportunity to bring health and happiness, we're always happy to be involved.", said Wayne McFaul, who is a member of the Belleville Shrine Club and is the local liaison with the Shriners Children's Hospital in Montreal. "We've all been totally impressed with the Senators players we've met. They're really nice young men, who seem to be very comfortable with the kids."

Fans are asked to place their stuffed toys in plastic bags to avoid any fuzz and fur sticking to the ice. Bags will be available at the gates to CAA Arena upon arrival. Last season, fans tossed their teddies late in the first period, after Garrett Pilon found the back of the net against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

the 2024 Teddy Bear Toss on Friday, December 13, 2024, against the Rochester Americans and all home games through the rest of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

